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Detective Tanya Puri Joins The Traitors 2

By NAMRATA THAKKER August 10, 2026 09:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Tanya Puri, India's youngest female private investigator, brings her real-life detective skills to Season 2 of The Traitors.

A real-life detective on a show about catching a killer? Sounds perfect.

That's why Tanya Puri is the perfect candidate for the Season 2 of The Traitors.

Will her real-life skills and experience help her win? For now, Namrata Thakker finds out more about who Tanya Puri is.

Key Points

  • Tanya Puri is a Delhi-based private investigator and founder of Lady Detectives India.
  • Known as India's youngest female private investigator, Tanya began her career at 15, following in her veteran detective father's footsteps.
  • Beyond her investigative work, Tanya is a doting mother and enjoys reading and travelling, often sharing glimpses of her family life.
 

Meet Tanya Puri: India's Youngest Female PI

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Tanya is a Delhi-based private investigator and the founder of Lady Detectives India.

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Known as India's youngest female private investigator, Tanya began working as a sleuth aged just 15.

Her father Baldev Puri is a veteran detective and Tanya joined him early on. She quickly discovered she had a keen eye for detail and sharp observational skills.

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

She got her first big case aged 20 when she was studying mass communications at the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi.

Tanya Puri with her husband Himanshu Luthra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Enjoying a winter wedding with her husband Himanshu Luthra. The couple have a seven-year-old boy.

Lady Detectives India: A Passion Project

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

At 23, Tanya launched Lady Detectives India, turning her passion for solving mysteries into a full-fledged career. Today, more than a dozen women investigators work with her.

From personal and criminal investigations to debugging, surveillance and background checks, her company offers a range of services while working swiftly and discreetly.

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Apart from investigating, Tanya loves to read and travel, often sharing pictures from her family holidays on Instagram.

Beyond the Investigations

Tanya Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Exploring Stockholm, Sweden, the best way possible -- on foot!

Tanya Puri with son

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Selfie time with her son!

Tanya Puri on family vacation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Bali vacay means it's pool time.

Tanya Puri and Kalki Koechlin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Puri/Instagram

Tanya Puri was hosted by Kalki Koechlin on the podcast Kalki Presents: My Indian Life.

So are you excited to see India's youngest female private investigator, Tanya Puri, on The Traitors season 2?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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