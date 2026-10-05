'Defamatory, Factually Incorrect' Imam Siddique Slams Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddique has posted a letter to Salman Khan, seeking clarification and correction about mentioning his name on Bigg Boss 20.

IMAGE: Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20.

Key Points Former Bigg Boss contestant Imam Siddique objects to the way Salman Khan spoke about him in the house.

'When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment fashion, and my family's honour.'

Imam worked as a costume assistant and casting director in Hindi films, and participated in Bigg Boss 6 as a wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan recently compared Kashmiri singer Qazi Touqeer's behaviour with Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddique.

Why did Salman compare Qazi to Imam?

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan explained to Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqueer why he should apologise to contestant Kanika Mann for his 'lollipop' comment.

'Qazi, jab kisi ko aapka intention galat laga hai, you should just back out. Lekin aap lage rahe, nonstop like a stuck record,' Salman told Qazi while expressing how the harmless comment had made Kanika uncomfortable.

Since Qazi had failed to apologise to Mann and continued defending himself, Salman referenced former contestant Imam Siddique.

'Imam Siddique ne bhi ye kiya tha...ki ab main isko pareshan karunga,' Salman told Qazi.

Qazi's comparison with Imam did not go down well with Imam who took to Facebook, seeking clarification and correction from the show's host.

Imam's Open Letter To Salman Khan

IMAGE: Imam Siddique. Photograph: Kind courtesy Imam Siddique

'Respected Salman Khan Sir,

'Adab. I am Imam A Siddique. On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20, on @COLORSTV @Jio @JioStar @JioHotstar @JioHotstarReality Weekend Ka Vaar episode, dated Saturday 3rd of October 2026, you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect.

'You stated that 'Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha...' -- this attribution is false.

'I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them. My journey in Bigg Boss Season 6 was based on entertainment, tasks and performance. I completed my journey with dignity.

'When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment fashion, and my family's honour.

'With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future.

'I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry and I continue to do so. I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house.'

Who is Imam Siddique?

IMAGE: Imam Siddique on Bigg Boss 6.

Imam worked as a costume assistant and casting director in Hindi films, and participated in Bigg Boss 6 as a wildcard contestant.

Imam was known for taking pangas with the contestants and host Salman Khan. He once interrupted Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar, by pointing a finger to his cheek saying: 'Salmanbhai, Time Out.<'/p>

An enraged Salman had reacted with a stern warning: 'Imam, hadh me rehna mere saath. You don't try what you try inside with me. Ye time out kya hai?'

During an interaction with the media, Imam admitted that he had misbehaved with Salman Khan.

'I didn't have a tiff with him. I misbehaved with him,' Imam said, while adding, 'Salman gave me a fitting reply. I am grateful to him because I needed to hear that from him at that point. I have respect for him. I've known him since the last 25 years.'

Bigg Boss Season 6 featured Niketan Madhok, Sapna Bhavnani, Delnaaz Irani, Rajeev Paul, and Sana Khan among others.

Imam finished as the runner-up on Bigg Boss 6; Urvashi Dholakia won the season that year.