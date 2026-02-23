'God Has Given Me A Theek-Thaak Face'

'I am happy showing my age. I don't want to look 20 years younger than my age. Nether have I done any cosmetic surgery nor do I want to.'

IMAGE: Deepti Naval in Ankahee.

'I have never shown my palm to anybody nor do I have a janampatri. I don't want to know what's going to happen next in my life.'

'When bravery is mentioned, the first thing I think of is the Indian Army.'

Deepti Naval has a long career full of beautiful movies.

And she has several favourites.

In this special two-part interview, Deepti picks her favourites and tells Dinesh Raheja, "I'm still waiting to do a role with Amitabh."

Ankahee (1985): 'I woke up with a drip in my arm'

IMAGE: Deepti Naval in Ankahee.

What makes Ankahee special in your oeuvre?

It is my favourite role till date. Amol Palekar was the director as well as my co-actor.

It worked wonderfully well because Amol was preparing me for playing Indu; I was preparing myself for it too.

The story is built around an ominous astrological prediction. Do you believe in destiny or free will?

We keep trying to change our lives but still, destiny plays its part. Sometimes, you are pursuing a goal with total drive, but maybe you're not destined to achieve it. Even if you are, you still have to work towards it.

Do you believe in astrology?

I have never shown my palm to anybody nor do I have a janampatri. I don't want to know what's going to happen next in my life.

What was your prep for this film?

I went to a mental institution to do my homework because the script had scenes where she started hallucinating. I had a tough time coming of that milieu.

On the day Amol was to shoot the scene when she has a fit, I went to change. I was thinking about how drained I felt after coming out of the mental asylum. I sat on the floor with my head on the bed... and passed out.

I woke up with a drip in my arm. The unit had wondered why the sari change was taking so long and had checked. The shoot was delayed to the next day because I didn't have a technique. I had to tap the inner layer of my own mind and bring out emotions... that is the only method I know.

Favourite scene?

I'm on the swing in the children's playground when I start hearing voices and drums. Scared, I come running to Shreeram Lagoo and Dina Pathak and say that ghosts were following me. All intense, dramatic scenes are my favourites. I don't relate to sweet or funny. It's just not me.

Mirch Masala (1997): 'Deepti is most under-rated'

IMAGE: Deepti Naval in Mirch Masala.

Like in Mirch Masala, have you witnessed women standing up for you in the film industry?

When asked who she thinks is a good actresses, Shabana Azmi has, at different occasions, said that Deepti is most under-rated, she didn't get her due.

Is bravery in adverse circumstances something you admire?

I was 13 at the time of the 1965 War. The duty given to us Amritsar schoolgirls was to write letters for injured soldiers. Their legs were broken, shoulders were punched in but they would ask us to write to their homes, 'Main changa bhala hoon. Chinta mat karna.'

When bravery is mentioned, the first thing I think of is the Indian Army.

You were close to your co-star Smita Patil and even kept her portrait at home.

I painted the two of us. There's a huge portrait of Smita in my gallery in Himachal Pradesh. We were close friends. After she passed away, I wrote a poem about her in 1992 called Black Wind.

These lines from the poem were about the last time we met:

There must be another way of living this life.

For a long time you remained silent

Then, without blinking, without turning, you said, 'There isn't.'

Today you are gone and I am still running

Still trying to prove you wrong.

Do you make suggestions about how your character could be more proactive?

Yes, all the time.

Favourite scene?

When she gathers the women and starts beating the thali to prevent the men from coercing Smita into giving in to the villainous Subedar. Seeing her husband, she pauses for a moment but then continues to beat with a vengeance before he pulls her by the hair.

Leela (2002): 'Dimple and I are still dosts'

IMAGE: Deepti Naval in Leela.

Your film appearances became less frequent from the late 1990s till circa Leela in 2002. Did you take a hiatus?

When my fiance Vinod Pandit was suffering from kidney cancer, a break happened automatically because I wanted to look after him.

He died in 2000. I was very happy for those six years with him -- he was a zinda dil man who created a happy mood... mera sulking type nahin.

Have you ever analysed why you are given to brooding?

There's so much creative energy within me that it has always kept me on the edge, restless. If I didn't provide avenues to express myself, I would have quite gone mad!

What saves me is my writing and painting. They pulled me out of my depression when I entered the most densely creative phase of my life.

What attracted you to Chaitali of Leela?

I feel I didn't get many characters which I wanted to play in my career. But I got one in Leela. She is full of contradictions -- she freaks out when she realises her son is in love with her fellow professor (Dimple Kapadia) but she also has an American boyfriend which she is hiding from her son.

How liberal are you about age differences in adult relationships? You had a younger lover in Freaky Chakra.

I am old school as a person. But the artist that I am is a free thinker, who feels it's absolutely fine to be with a younger man; 10-15 years younger is no big deal. My mind says it's absolutely fine, but my heart wonders why. There is this contradiction within me. I'm a little shy, but otherwise I'm very modern.

Did Dimple's acting style mesh with yours?

The director was trying to pit us against each other. He didn't know we were buddies. I first met Dimple at a beauty parlour in Pali Hill (Bandra, northwest Mumbai). She was still married to Rajesh Khanna.

I was the new girl on the scene. She told me, 'I've seen Ek Baar Phir and it's beautiful.' I played the wife of a superstar, and knew she could relate to it.

We are still dosts, we spent a lot of time chilling together in Manali recently.

Favourite scene?

When she explodes after her husband's new wife tells her she is over-reacting. She asks if the second wife is talking about overreacting to the time she stole her husband.

Memories in March (2005): 'I've had a couple of close gay friends. As an actress, I was very drawn to their world'

IMAGE: Rituparno Ghosh and Deepti Naval in Memories in March.

Your character goes from grief, anger and denial to acceptance of her gay son after his death. Does having a definite graph make it easier for an actor?

It required a certain introspection. She's an art curator who comes to Kolkata to collect her son's ashes, and meets his lover, played by Rituparno Ghosh. So how will I react? Most of my scenes, I always internalise.

What is the extent of the internalising?

If you ask me to play a woman who is okay being in love with a 21 year old, I will convince myself that yes, it's fine. I'm an actor.

Actors are like chameleons. We change our colours and beliefs. Today we hold one belief, tomorrow it could be something totally different. You have to believe what your character believes.

Has it ever happened that a character's belief transcends into your own personal belief?

Yes. It can open your mind and help you look at possibilities you otherwise don't want to. A role can help you experience that, and gain from that experience.

Are you an ally for the LGBTQ community?

I've had a couple of close gay friends. As an actress, I was very drawn to their world. I'm straight, don't want to experiment, but there is curiosity to know more. I directed Do Paise Ki Dhoop Chaar Aane Ki Baarish where I showed one of the protagonists as a struggling gay songwriter.

What did you think of the films Rituparno Ghosh directed?

I acted alongside him, but wish I had the chance to work under his direction. I was in love with Raincoat. He made me see his other films when I was in Kolkata for the shoot.

Favourite scene

The scene on the dining table when her son's lover asks if she thinks he seduced her son. He shows a youthful picture of hers and she says: 'Give me that picture.' He refuses. She's in tears.

Goldfish (2023): 'I admire that man so much!'

IMAGE: Deepti Naval in Goldfish.

Did you research dementia to play an afflicted mother in this film?

I did Goldfish just after losing my mother to Alzheimer's. I didn't have to do any research, so it is my most important film to date. It was my calling to do this role.

Wasn't Neena Gupta originally cast in the role?

Yeah, my role was to be done by Neena, but she dumped this when she got a film opposite Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan).

Hypothetical question: If you had a choice between doing this role and a Bachchan film?

I would have played the mother who has Alzheimer's. But I'm still waiting to do a role with Amitabh. I admire that man so much! How he would relate to his mother and father used to touch me the most

Is it easy to build a rapport when you play mother to younger actors like Kalki Koechlin?

We became friends and visited each other's homes. She brought her little daughter Sappho on the set. After each shot, I would run to where Sappho was sitting.

What are your thoughts on ageing?

Mujhe budhape se dar nahin lagta. Bas (I am not scared at all of getting old, but) one shouldn't be ill.

I am happy showing my age. I don't want to look 20 years younger than my age. Nether have I done any cosmetic surgery nor do I want to

God has given me a theek-thaak face, I am grateful for it. I don't want my face to be distorted.

Mortality?

I am scared of death, truth be told. I have always been intrigued by life after death. My father used to give lectures on reincarnation and the theory of karma so I strongly believe in that.

Favourite scene?

When she is sitting outside in the lawn, talking, and she's forgetting words, but she's trying to recollect them.

