Deepika, Ranveer's Cute Moments With Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delight fans by sharing intimate black-and-white photographs with their daughter.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with daughter Dua. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child soon.

The couple released rare family photographs on their daughter Dua's second birthday.

IMAGE: Deepika and Ranveer with Dua. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their second child soon.

The couple shared black-and-white pictures and noted, 'Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated Dua's second birthday on Tuesday, September 8.

IMAGE: Deepika and Ranveer with Dua. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika and Ranveer with Dua. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika and Ranveer with Dua. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer's romance began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, continued through SLB's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

After dating for six years the couple tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

They welcomed Dua in September 2024.

As the family prepares for their second child we wish them all the good luck in the world.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff