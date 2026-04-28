WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport, marking Deepika's first public appearance since the announcement of their second pregnancy.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai airport, marking Deepika's first public outing since their second pregnancy announcement.

Deepika wore an blue oversized shirt -- that appeared to be her way of concealing her baby bump -- along with matching pants.

Ranveer Singh sported his signature streetwear, including an oversized white T-shirt and baggy blue cargo jeans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh caused a stir among photographers when they were spotted early on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport. And their latest appearance comes with a special significance.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy earlier this month, and this marks her first public outing since the news.

The Power Couple Making Heads Turn at The Airport

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Deepika was seen in a blue oversized jacket -- that appeared to be her way of concealing her baby bump -- along with matching pants.

Ranveer Singh, fresh off the back-to-back blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar films, looked effortlessly stylish in his signature streetwear.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The couple kept interactions with the paps minimal as they made their way into the airport.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in October 2018, welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. She was not seen accompanying them on this trip.

WATCH: Deepika and Ranveer Take Their First Trip Together After Their Second Pregnancy Announcement

Video: Viral Bhayani

Future Projects of DeepVeer

On the work front, Deepika has two major films lined up. She will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, and will also star in Raaka, directed by Atlee, where she shares screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time.

Ranveer is reportedly focusing on his maiden production venture, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is touted to be a post-apocalyptic zombie drama and will mark the Bollywood debut of Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff