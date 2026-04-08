Deepika Padukone Breaks Her Silence On Dhurandhar 2

Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the online chatter surrounding her alleged silence on husband Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar The Revenge.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Deepika Padukone addressed online speculation about her silence on Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar The Revenge.

She clarified on Instagram that she had watched the film 'way before any of you did', dismissing claims of lack of support.

The couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed daughter Dua in September 2024, are known for their on-screen chemistry.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been garnering praise from film folk ever since its release in theatres on March 19. But the alleged silence of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's wife, on the film's success has been a point of discussion among the fans of the couple.

Deepika's Response to Trolls

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Deepika has now broken her silence regarding the ongoing chatter on the Internet and highlighted her support for husband Ranveer and Dhurandhar after she skipped the sequel's screening in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika commented on a reel on social media which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if 'her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?'

Deepika replied, 'The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?'

The netizens came in support of her, saying, 'Have you forgotten she stays with him?'

Ranveer and Deepika: A Power Couple

Ranveer and Deepika married in 2018 after dating since 2013, following their collaboration in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Renowned for their on-screen chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, they welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

Dhurandhar The Revenge's Success

Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, has shown a blockbuster performance at the box office.

The critics and moviegoers have been praising the performances of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in the film.

The Dhurandhar franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal.

The film's music, including the track Aari Aari, composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers, has also contributed to its popularity.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff