Home  » Movies » Deepika, Janhvi: Bold And So Beautiful

Deepika, Janhvi: Bold And So Beautiful

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 02, 2026 09:54 IST

Namrata Thakker looks at the best of February fashion.

Deepika Padukone has mostly been away from the limelight recently, but she made a stunning fashion comeback when she recently jetted off to Dubai.

She -- and a few other gorgeous ladies -- have made February very fashionable.

  • Film divas like Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor have made February super fashionable.
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kajal Aggarwal glam up an awards night.
  • Karishma Tanna looks stylish even on holiday.
 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone attended the Cartier Gala in Dubai, looking jaw-droopingly gorgeous in a structured Gaurav Gupta gown featuring dramatic shoulders.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Kardashian in a cute all-black outfit from her favourite clothing brand Miu Miu.

She completes the look with a pair of badass boots and kholed eyes.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, makes a pretty picture in her desi girl avatar, wearing a beautiful white and yellow Raw Mango sari teamed with white sleeveless blouse with a sexy neckline.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur dishes out boss lady vibes in an off-shoulder floral black outfit and cool matching sunglasses.

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra goes chic for an awards night in a Indo-fusion ensemble featuring a white jacket with intricate gold embroidery.

She elevates her look with statement choker neckpiece, gold earrings and a blingy gold clutch.

 

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

We love Rasha Thadani’s beach wedding look, courtesy her lilac floral lehenga paired against a simple corset top.

 

Kajal Aggarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal opts for a two-toned gown with delicate hand embroidery for an awards night and it redefines grace with a modern touch.

 

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty nails the casual look with a bit of sass and whole lot of confidence.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a strong case for neutral palette rooted in earthy tones with her simple yet stylish kurta set.

 

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna never disappoints in the fashion department even when she’s holidaying.

She looks summer ready and how in her denim short-shorts as she chills in Spain.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
