Deepika And Sunny Deol Are Now Related!

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 01, 2025 15:15 IST

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone with her parents Ujjala and Prakash Padukone, and sister Anisha. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha is all set to wed Rohan Acharya, filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-grandson.

Interestingly, this wedding merges Deepika with Sunny Deol's family; Rohan's sister Drisha is married to Karan Deol, Sunny's son.

Dharmendra was very proud that his grandson had married into Bimal Roy's family. Bimal Roy had directed Dharmendra in Bandini.

The Deols will be unable to attend the Anisa-Rohan wedding because of Dharmendra's passing.

Rohan is a Dubai-based entrepreneur. His mother Chimmu Acharya is the daughter of the late filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya and Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, Bimal Roy's elder daughter.

Chimmu's brother is Aditya Bhattacharya, who made Rakh starring Aamir Khan, and also acted in Shyam Benegal's Mandi. Aditya aka Babla now lives in Italy with his Italian aristocrat wife; he was married to Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana earlier.

 

Did Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband, play Cupid?

The Times Of India newspaper reports that Ranveer's family is close friends with Rohan's father Sumit Acharya. Anisha and Rohan met over several gatherings and clicked.

