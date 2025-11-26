December's Blockbuster Theatre Line-Up

The year will close on a blockbuster note, if December's theatre line-up is any indication. Be it Bollywood, Hollywood or south, there are many biggies ready for release.

Joginder Tuteja brings you your theatre watch for December.

Dhurandhar

Release date: December 5

Ranveer Singh gets ready for his biggest film till date, Dhurandhar. Add Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and the fresh-faced Sara Arjun to the mix and you have an entertaining cocktail, ready to be served.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is reportedly based on true events. The trailer packs a lot of action and drama, and certainly grabs eyeballs.

Akhanda 2

Release date: December 5

After Akhanda in 2021, Nandamuri Balakrishna returns with its sequel, which is double in scale and aspiration.

The past, present, future, mythology, current affairs, divine powers, armed forces, rakshasas, dushman desh... are some of the ingredients of this Boyapati Sreenu biggie, with intense music by Thaman.

Sholay

Release date: December 12

The baap of all movies that hasn't seen any competition in the last 50 years, Sholay, gets ready for re-release with enhanced sound and visuals.

The Ramesh Sippy film will also feature its original ending, where Thakur kills Gabbar.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Release date: December 12

Kapil Sharma had delivered a decent success with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) though one didn't see the sequel coming.

Now, 10 years later, one waits to watch what the funnyman of television serves on the big screen.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release date: December 19

The third in the Avatar franchise has been titled Fire And Ash.

While there is a promise of more groundbreaking visuals, there's a strong sense of déjà vu building up. Still, film buffs will probably line up for James Cameron's hit franchise.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Release date: December 25

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey get together for the tongue-twisting title, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The Christmas release is directed by Sameer Vidwans (he had directed Kartik in the film, Satyaprem Ki Katha), and the music is scored by Vishal-Shekhar.

Ikkis

Release date: December 25

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is a war drama, and carries a strong emotional quotient as Agastya Nanda plays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra, who was just 21 when he was martyred.

Now, the film has another reason to watch it for: It will be Dharmendra's last movie.

Vrusshabha

Release date: December 25

Mohanlal's Vrusshabha gets ready for release this Christmas.

Director Nanda Kishore has made a lavish fantasy action-drama, and blends mythology with reincarnation.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff