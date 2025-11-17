De De Pyaar De 2 Earns 38 Cr

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2. The film also stars R Madhavan and Meezaan Jaffri.

These are times when films aren't taking big openings at the box office but just scraping by through their first weekend to emerge respectable at least.

Last week's Haq struggled to reach the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark and now De De Pyaar De 2, which otherwise would have been expected to hit a half century in the opening weekend, has just managed to come close to the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark.

The film has earned Rs 38 crore* (Rs 380 million) over the weekend, after the first day couldn't even get a double digit score.

The trailer did promise a good start but the follow-up promotion and marketing was missing. At one point, it seemed like even Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore (Rs 60 million to Rs 70 million) would be a challenge. So an opening of Rs 9.45 crore (Rs 94.5 million) was still decent enough.

The collections are exactly the way De De Pyaar De had panned out in 2019, but at that time, ticket rates were lower and film releases had lesser screens and shows. The first part had collected Rs 38.54 crore (Rs 385.4 million) and the second is on the same lines.

While Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore (Rs 700 million to Rs 800 million) may come in, entry into the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club will require a lot of steadiness over the weekdays and then a good hold in the second week too.

With 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 coming up this Friday, there is a challenge ahead for De De Pyaar De 2 at the box office.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff