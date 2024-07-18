News
Daughter For Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Source: PTI
July 18, 2024 15:27 IST
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on July 18.

In a joint statement, the couple revealed the baby was born on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

'We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings,' the couple said.

 

Richa and Ali, both 37, wed in 2020 but postponed the wedding festivities for 2022 due to the pandemic.

They announced the pregnancy on social media in February.

Richa and Ali, who first worked together in 2013's Fukrey, made their relationship official in 2016.

Just a day before they announced the birth of their baby, Richa shared her most private post.

Source: PTI
