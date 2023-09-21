News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Daughter For Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

Daughter For Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

Source: ANI
September 21, 2023 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar have announced the arrival of their first child.

In an adorable Instagram post, Rahul shared that the couple have been blessed with a baby girl.

'We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby,' Rahul posted.

 

As the couple embraced parenthood during Ganesh Chaturthi, Rahul gave a cute festive touch to the announcement.

Rahul and Disha wed on July 16, 2021. After dating for a few years, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood
'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'Biggest challenge for an outsider is...'
'Biggest challenge for an outsider is...'
'India's done magical work'
'India's done magical work'
Recipe: Sharada's Baingan Bharta
Recipe: Sharada's Baingan Bharta
Jaane Jaan Review
Jaane Jaan Review
Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

More like this

Think Thrice Before You Say 'Jhakaas'!

Think Thrice Before You Say 'Jhakaas'!

Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab

Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances