Daughter For Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar have announced the arrival of their first child.

In an adorable Instagram post, Rahul shared that the couple have been blessed with a baby girl.

'We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby,' Rahul posted.

As the couple embraced parenthood during Ganesh Chaturthi, Rahul gave a cute festive touch to the announcement.

Rahul and Disha wed on July 16, 2021. After dating for a few years, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14.