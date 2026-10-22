'Daler Mehndi Deserves Respect, Not Public Humiliation'

'My brother Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform.'

IMAGE: Daler Mehndi at a concert. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daler Mehndi

Key Points Mika Singh has strongly defended Daler Mehndi against allegations of alcohol consumption and disorientation during his Uttarakhand performance.

Mika thanked the film and music fraternity, fans, and friends for their support for Daler Mehndi.

He demanded an apology from those who made unfounded allegations about Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol.

Singer Mika Singh has come out in strong support of his elder brother, veteran singer Daler Mehndi.

Calling out the backlash faced by Daler after his performance in Uttarakhand, Mika thanked members of the music industry, fans, friends and well-wishers for standing by his brother. He also demanded an apology from those responsible for the way Daler was treated at the event.

'I believe an apology is due'

In an X post, Mika Singh wrote, 'Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndiji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. I believe an apology is due.

'The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndiji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.'

'Sir, aapne Rs 35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se'

In a subsequent post, Mika tagged Uttarakhand Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal over claims that Daler Mehndi had been paid Rs 35 lakh for his performance at the cultural event.

Seeking transparency regarding the payment, Mika asked the minister to make the relevant receipts public so that people could ascertain the facts for themselves.

Mika wrote, 'Sir, aapne Rs 35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!'

'Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol'

Meanwhile, several members of the film and music fraternity rallied behind Daler Mehndi following the controversy. Singers and other industry personalities expressed their solidarity with the veteran performer, voicing concern over the alleged disrespect he faced and emphasising the need to treat senior artists with dignity. Among them were Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Badshah, Shaan, and Sona Mohapatra.

Notably, in his earlier post, Mika Singh revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

'I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform,' he added.

Mika also posted, 'Shri @SubodhUniyalJi, accusing Daler MehndiJi of being drunk on stage is a serious allegation that can damage the reputation of a respected Sikh artist who wears his turban with pride.

'If we are going to make allegations, then the same questions should be asked of everyone. MinisterJi, were you yourself drunk on stage? You should think carefully before making such serious accusations against another person.

'Daler MehndiJi deserves respect, not public humiliation. If you have made a mistake, have the courage to accept it and apologise to him. A person holding a responsible position should set an example through their words and actions.'

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent surgery recently.

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned Daler Mehndi's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.