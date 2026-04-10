Dacoit Stars Adivi Sesh-Mrunal's Night Out

Adivi Sesh hosted a screening of his new release, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, in Mumbai, and invited film folk to watch it. Directed by Shaniel Deo and co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, the Rediff review states, 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha keeps promising something exciting, emotional, thrilling, only to rob us off of that experience of masala entertainer it teases.'

Key Points Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is a bilingual (Telugu-Hindi) action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Sesh plays a former convict, who breaks out of jail to take vengeance on his ex-partner, over a betrayal.

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a twisted love story with a revenge plot.

Dacoit features Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role as a policeman.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur smile for the cameras at the special screening.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a close bond with Mrunal.

On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Mrunal had this to say about her bestie: 'Tamannaah is the purest. She has my heart, she is the best. That woman gives me so much strength. She's always like, 'Chill, have fun, enjoy life.'

'It's like a sisterhood in a way. It's really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always thought that I could never be friends with girls. It was always five boys and one girl, and that girl would be me. But now, I've started really enjoying female friendships.'

Shriya Saran.

Prathiba Ranta will be seen next in Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Sayani Gupta.

Pragya Jaiswal will be seen next in the Telugu film Tyson Naidu, co-starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Shakti Mohan.

Aahana Kumra and Danish Pandor.

Imran Khan escorts his cousin Zayn Marie Khan, who stars in Dacoit.

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman in Nitish Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana.

Munawar Faruqi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff