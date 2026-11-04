Dabboo Ratnani: 'Sanjay Gupta Enjoyed What He Did Till The Last Day'

'We connected because both us were passionate about films and photography.'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta, Dabboo Ratnani and Raveena Tandon on the sets of Aatish: Feel the Fire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dabboo Ratnani

Key Points 'Our work association dates back 30 years to the Aatish days, but I knew Gups from earlier because my brother and he would travel to college together by train.'

'He was into tech and geeky stuff. We used to watch movies at his house.'

'I loved his style of filmmaking. I learnt a lot from him in terms of composition.'

Sanjay Gupta's sudden passing shocked his friends and colleagues. Tributes have been flowing in for the director who gave us many films to remember him by like Aatish, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout At Wadala.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani knew Gupta for 30 years and tells Dinesh Raheja, "My last conversation with Gups was recent -- he was telling me about this new car that he was planning on buying and advised me to buy the same car."

I've known Sanjay Gupta closely since I was in school, and I've seen him go through multiple life-threatening incidents (he had had a major accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2002) from which he came out very strong.

I was so stunned that I didn't believe it when a close friend of ours messaged me on the morning of October 31 to say that Gups had passed away.

Our work association dates back 30 years to the Aatish days, but I knew Gups from earlier because my brother and he would travel to college together by train.

Both of us were from Bandra; he lived within walking distance from my house, so he would come home quite often. We all called him Gups right from those days.

'Gups was into tech and geeky stuff'

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in Aatish, clicked by Dabboo Ratnani.

We connected because both us were passionate about films and photography. From those days, he was into tech and geeky stuff. We used to watch movies at his house. We had so many years of togetherness.

Later, I started assisting a photographer, and he started assisting filmmakers. When he was making his first film, Aatish, he was going to Mauritius for a 40-day shooting schedule. I told him to take me along to shoot the publicity pictures. So he arranged my meeting with the producer Vijay Sippy.

I said I would work for free, they only had to pay for the travel and the cost of film and processing.

The resulting photographs were widely praised, and after that I shot most of Gups' movies such as Plan, Ram Shastra, Hamesha and a film with Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav which didn't see the light of day.

Gups was so excited about his first film, Aatish. He would shoot a sequence, edit it and show it to all of us... in those days, Sanjay Dutt had a trial theatre at Ajanta.

'The way he used to narrate scripts was mind-blowing. It was like you were watching a movie'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta with Sanjay Dutt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

I understood Gups' vision, I loved his style of filmmaking. I learnt a lot from him in terms of composition. I was like a kid, straight out of school and I used to discuss everything. He used to show me a lot of foreign films and we would discuss movies.

The way he used to narrate scripts was mind-blowing. It was like you were watching a movie.

Gups and I became part of a whole group of friends. I met Sanjay Dutt on the Aatish schedule and from that day till now, he treats me like a younger brother.

Kumar Gaurav was a part of the group. So many times, we would have nights out with Atul Agnihotri, Bunty, Sanju, Manish, my brother Vicky and me.

'He enjoyed what he did till the end, till the very last day'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Gupta/Instagram

Gups and I were not in touch on a daily basis of late but whenever we met, it was only the same footing. He would take his son for football, and so would I. He was into cars and into gizmos. So, we had lot of similar interests. He used to be there at most of my calendar launches.

My last conversation with Gups was recent -- he was telling me about this new car that he was planning on buying and advised me to buy the same car.

I messaged Sanjay Dutt after the incident, he is in Africa right now.

At Gups' funeral, I condoled his wife Anu, but there was not much conversation.

I was overcome by emotion. I remembered how Gups used to always tell everybody, including actors and magazine editors, 'Try this new kid, see his photographs.' It was obviously because he liked my work since he was extremely frank. But encouraging me to everyone was just out of pure affection.

Even after 30 years in this industry, I feel so buzzed and so fired up. It was the same with Gups. He still had the fire. He enjoyed what he did till the end, till the very last day.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff