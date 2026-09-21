Daayra, Vibe Falter At Box Office, Hanuman Ansh Is A Big Hit

Hanuman Ansh continues its phenomenal run at the box office, cementing its status as an all-time mega blockbuster, even as new releases Daayra and Vibe struggle.

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor in Daarya.

Key Points Hanuman Ansh has achieved a significant milestone, crossing Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) at the box office.

New releases Daayra and Vibe opened to low audience awareness and poor advance bookings, resulting in disappointing first-day collections.

Daayra and Vibe could not generate any significant hype or audience awareness, evident from the terrible response to advance bookings and the empty morning shows.

As the opening day progressed, Vibe managed to secure slightly better collections than Daayra.

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe recorded a first-day collection of Rs 2.25 crore (Rs 22.5 million) while Daayra struggled to cross the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark, settling at a mere Rs 1.15 crore (Rs 11.5 million).

Weekend Performance and Future Outlook

IMAGE: Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava in Vibe.

The weekend trend for both films was largely underwhelming. Ideally, Saturday collections should have doubled and Sunday tripled over Friday's figures.

While Daayra did manage this kind of trending on Saturday, its Sunday performance remained flat, scoring a weekend collection of Rs 5.63 crore (Rs 56.3 million).

Vibe also failed to gather substantial momentum, and its weekend collections stood at approximately Rs 8.15 crore (81.5 million).

Hanuman Ansh Continues its Dominance

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

In stark contrast, Hanuman Ansh continues to be the driving force behind the flourishing theatrical business.

The film has maintained its supreme reign week after week, a trend that continued over the past weekend. It garnered an additional Rs 27 crore* (Rs 270 million), with Saturday almost hitting double digits and Sunday comfortably surpassing that mark.

Hanuman Ansh has crossed another major milestone, surpassing Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion), thereby solidifying its status as an all-time mega blockbuster. The film is now set to achieve Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) with ease.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff