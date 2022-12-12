News
Rediff.com  » Movies » #CoupleGoals From Mouni, Suraj

#CoupleGoals From Mouni, Suraj

By Rediff Movies
December 12, 2022 18:25 IST
When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is making pretty pictures with husband Suraj Nambiar in Doha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

They set some #CoupleGoals too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gets ready to jump into a pool in the Maldives. But that's not the only thing she did...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

She went snorkelling too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul goes on a vacation with wife Sanyukta and children Saisha and Yuvann.

'The Nachi waterfall in Wakayama Japan its 133 meter high!!the highest waterfall in Japan... grateful to have witnessed this splendor,' he says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

What is Maniesh praying for?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

And the girl is back on the train! :)

Parineeti Chopra, with brothers Sahaj and Shivang, in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra gets clicked at the airport.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat chills in Darjeeling and writes, 'Catching up on my reading, I would encourage everyone to read more books, they are important for the mind, heart & soul.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias makes 'dreamy memories of Chefchaouen' in Morocco.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree attends a wedding in Lucknow.

