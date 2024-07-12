News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Count On Shilpa To Brighten Your Day

Count On Shilpa To Brighten Your Day

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 12, 2024 09:41 IST
Nimrat in Shirdi... Taapsee in Udaipur... Esha in Srinagar...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looks hot, doesn't she?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

And what about Kajal Aggarwal?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu gets romantic in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

What's Esha Gupta doing in Srinagar?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh ready for some gym time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi looks so graceful.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy checks out the sights and sounds of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur at the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi writes, 'Blessed to have been back at Shri Sai Baba's holy shrine to pay my humble heartfelt respect. Witnessed the soul stirring aarti for the first ever time, an experience impossible to explain in words. My heartfelt gratitude to all who helped make my experience so beautiful and smooth. Deeply grateful and so moved...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta at the Taste of India Festival in San Jose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor shares a throwback picture from Phuket when she tried her hands at archery.

