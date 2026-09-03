Coming Up In Theatres This September: Vvaan, Mirzapur, Haiwaan, Daayra

Coming up in theatres this September: Drama! Thrillers! Horror!

Key Points Key releases include Mirzapur: The Movie, marking a rare OTT series to film adaptation, and Arshad Warsi's double role comedy Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

Akshay Kumar stars as a villain in the psychological drama Haiwaan (September 11) while Manoj Bajpayee features in the content-driven Last Man In Tower (September 11).

September has something in store for you every Friday, with back-to-back theatre releases. This is the season of drama, thrills and the supernatural!

Early September Releases

I'm Game

Release date: September 3

Dulquer Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema after three years with Nahas Hidhayath's I'm Game.

The film follows a bold risk-taker, who relies on a calculated algorithm for betting rather than basic luck, only for his system to collapse and set off a chaotic survival race.

Mirzapur: The Movie

Release date: September 4

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani bring the popular OTT series Mirzapur to the big screen in its movie version.

Characters like Kaleem Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna (Divyendu), Beena (Rasika Duggal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) return in Mirzapur: The Movie, along with Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan.

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

Release date: September 4

Arshad Warsi will be seen in a double role in the comedy directed by Abhishek Dogra about an insurance fraud due to a lookalike being killed.

Mid-September Thrillers and Dramas

Sardar 2

Release date: September 10

Sardar 2, starring Karthi and directed by P S Mithran, is a sequel to 2022's Sardar.

In this Tamil spy drama, Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprise their roles with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast.

Haiwaan

Release date: September 11

A few months after delivering the hit comedy Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a different avatar, playing a diabolic villain. Saif Ali Khan is the blind protagonist.

Last Man In Tower

Release date: September 11

Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani get together for the first time in Ben Rekhi's Last Man In Tower, based on Aravind Adiga's novel.

Produced by Rana Daggubati, the story explores ambition and morality.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Release date: September 11

Shahad Nilambur's Malayalam investigative thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar marks Parvathy Thiruvothu's first leading role in Malayalam cinema.

It follows a woman who joins the police force as a constable on compassionate grounds after her husband's death.

Late September Offerings

Daayra

Release date: September 18

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran come together in a dark, gritty thriller inspired by true events.

After the biopic Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar returns to her Talvar and Raazi zone.

Vibe

Release date: September 18

On the same day as Daayra, Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu brings his crime comedy, Vibe.

Kunal directs as well as stars in this film, along with Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava (who returns after Laapataa Ladies), and newcomer Vanshika Dheer.

Law And Order

Release date: September 18

The Malayalam action thriller features Mammootty as police officer Karikkamuri Shanmughan.

Set in Kochi, the story follows a veteran police officer and five young recruits (Prakash Varma, Abhirami, Siddique, Johny Antony and Joy Mathew) confronting the criminal underworld.

Love Lottery

Release date: September 18

Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala star in Love Lottery, which explores a broken marriage, male rights, and legal battles in modern India.

Akshay faces a false domestic violence case after discovering his wife's affair, but things escalate when she is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect.

The Paradise

Release date: September 24

Nani gets into violent mode in this story set in 1980s Secunderabad about a marginalised community fighting systemic oppression.

The trailer is so bloody, it's clear what the film is offering.

The Vvaan

Release date: September 25

After trying romance in Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra steps into the supernatural zone with The Vvaan.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra (Panchayat) and Arunabh Kumar (founder, The Viral Fever/ TVF), the horror drama stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady.

Dorothy

Release date: September 25

Set in a world shaped by caste, violence, and toxic masculinity, two friends grow up inseparable in rural Tamil Nadu.

Their lives are transformed by the arrival of Dorothy, a woman whose compassion challenges the world around them. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Pizza).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff