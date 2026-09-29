Coming Up In Theatres This October: Drishyam 3, Jailer 2, Udta Teer

From franchise finales and superstar sequels, Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth are all set to lead the October charge.

Key Points October will see Ajay Devgn's return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3.

Rajinikanth will set the screens on fire as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.

The festive lineup offers comedy, thrillers, family drama, romance and more.

October has packed in a lot of entertainment in theatres, from franchise finales and superstar sequels to quirky romances and family entertainers. Mayur Sanap gives us the line-up.

Drishyam: The Conclusion

Release date: October 2

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar for the final chapter of one of Bollywood's most successful thriller franchises. The final film promises to tie up the franchise's biggest mysteries, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj steering the supporting cast.

Digger

Release date: October 2

Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu returns with this new black comedy with Tom Cruise in their first collaboration. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons round off the stellar cast.

As an aside, did you know that India's very own Fahadh Faasil and Vir Das were in contention for the role that finally went to Riz Ahmed?

Verity

Release date: October 2

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson star in the psychological thriller based on American author Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel.

Don't Trouble The Trouble

Release date: October 2

He may have given Digger a miss, but Fahadh Faasil will grace our screens with this intriguingly titled Telugu-Malayalam bilingual fantasy film.

Prem Keetanu

Release date: October 2

Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya headline this Premalu remake, making it yet another Hindi remake of a hit Malayalam title after Drishyam.

Sigma

Release date: October 2

Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role in Tamil actioner Sigma, which marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay.

Aadarsha Kutumbam

Release date: October 2

Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty headline this Telugu entertainer, which appears to be an easy-breezy family drama.

Aali Mothi Shahani

Release date: October 2

Hruta Durgule and Sarang Sathaye lead this spirited Marathi entertainer that promises a blend of comedy and drama.

Other Mommy

Release date: October 8

Jessica Chastain returns to the horror space after IT Chapter Two where she plays a double role in in this unsettling supernatural tale.

Udta Teer

Release date: October 9

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan team up for a goofy comedy that promises to bring plenty of laughs. Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and the late Mukul Dev round off the supporting cast.

Jailer 2

Release date: October 15

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Expectations are sky-high for one of the year's biggest South Indian releases. Mohanlal, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan round off Nelson Dilipkumar's starry sequel.

Vishwambhara

Release date: October 15

Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan lead this visually ambitious fantasy epic that promises an entertaining mix of mythology, drama and larger-than-life action.

Nayyi Navelli

Release date: October 16

Fresh off her National Award win, Yami Gautam Dhar headlines this drama-comedy alongside Addinath Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar and Mita Vashisht. The Balaji Mohan directorial appears to be a decorated star-vehicle for Yami.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Release date: October 16

Rajkummar Rao steps into the shoes of celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this courtroom drama, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat joining him. Paatal Lok Director Avinash Arun is at the helm.

Ranabaali

Release date: October 16

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite for this period action drama that is expected to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of the month. The Mummy and The Mummy Returns star Arnold Vosloo also features in his Indian cinema debut.

Whalefall

Release date: October 16

This survival drama has Austin Abrams playing a young diver who must fight impossible odds after finding himself trapped inside a giant whale!

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Release date: October 23

Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan turns writer and producer for this youthful romantic comedy starring six fresh faces, including 120 Bahadur standout Sparsh Walia.

Little Thomas

Release date: October 23

Featuring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, this much-delayed, slice-of-life family drama promises a heartwarming story about a Goan family.

Clayface

Release date: October 23

White Lines star Tom Rhys Harries becomes DC Comics' titular anti-hero in this standalone origin story helmed by James Watkins.

Wicker

Release date: October 29

Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard lead this mystery thriller where a seemingly peaceful community guards secrets. Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki play supporting roles.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff