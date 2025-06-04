HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Coming Up In June: Thug Life, Kannappa, Housefull 5

Coming Up In June: Thug Life, Kannappa, Housefull 5

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
June 04, 2025 12:06 IST

June's OTT line-up looks entertaining. There's a lot coming up in theatres this month too.

Joginder Tuteja lists the movies coming up.

 

Thug Life
Release date: June 5

Kamal Haasan reunites with Mani Ratnam decades after their iconic gangster film, Nayakan. Thug Life is also a gangster film, but the flavour is significantly different.

 

Housefull 5
Release date: June 6

2025's most hyped film, Housefull 5 sees Akshay Kumar return to the comedy genre after a hiatus. There's a murder mystery thrown in for added measure.

Set on a luxury cruise, this film with a 19-member cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will release in two versions. Yes, the film has two endings, and you can choose the one you want to watch.

 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit
Release date: June 12

Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol get together for this period film set in the 17th century. The mythological action drama features an outlaw whose journey transforms him into a heroic figure who fights an oppressive regime.

 

Sitaare Zameen Par
Release date: June 20

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to his directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par.

 

Kuberaa
Release date: June 20

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is a thriller set in Mumbai's Dharavi and stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

 

Maa
Release date: June 27

The makers of Shaitaan get together for another horror flick, starring Kajol.

Chhorri Director Vishal Furia takes a page from his horror franchise and sets Maa in a similar world, where a mother fights the supernatural to save her daughter.

 

Nikita Roy
Release date: June 27

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the horror comedy Kakuda plays Nikita Roy.

The psychological thriller is directed by her brother Kussh Sinha and co-stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.

 

Kannappa
Release date: June 27

Kannappa, a mythological film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has an ensemble cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

