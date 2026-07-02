Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Movies » COMING UP In July: Love, Horror and Action!

COMING UP In July: Love, Horror and Action!

By JOGINDER TUTEJA July 02, 2026 09:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Bollywood is super busy this July. Joginder Tuteja lists the movies coming up in theatres.

Key Points

  • The month starts with Alpha, Nagabandhamand Baby Do Die Do.
  • Mid-July sees the release of Dhamaal 4, a comedy sequel, alongside Disney's live-action Moana and the horror film Evil Dead Burn.
  • The month ends with The India Story, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.
 

First Week Releases: Action, Fantasy, and Thrills

Alpha
Release date: July 3

A scene from Alpha

Yash Raj Films' Alpha takes us into their spy universe once again, but this time, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari take centrestage.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist while Anil Kapoor steps into a pivotal role. Rahul Rawail's son Shiv Rawail makes his feature film debut. He had previously directed Netflix's well-reviewed series, The Railway Men.

 

Nagabandham
Release date: July 3

A scene from Nagabandham

The scale of the Telugu film Nagabandham is huge and VFX/AI brings in more grandeur to this three-hour mythological-fantasy movie.

 

Baby Do Die Do
Release date: July 3

A scene from Baby Do Die Do

In the midst of the biggies is an independent film produced by siblings Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do.

Huma stars as well, playing a deaf and mute assassin, who kills with her umbrella.

 

Mid-Month Entertainment: Comedy, Animation, and Horror

Dhamaal 4
Release date: July 10

A scene from Dhamaal 4

On the heels of the hit comedy franchise Welcome To The Jungle comes yet another. Dhamaal 4 stars the OG trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey, joined by Ajay Devgn (this is his second Dhamaal film after Total Dhamaal).

 

Moana
Release date: July 10

A scene from Moana

A live action adaptation of the hit 2016 Disney film Moana, this film arrives a decade down the line and promises to be a truly big screen experience for its target audience.

Catherine Laga'aia features in the title role with Dwayne Johnson playing Maui.

 

Evil Dead Burn
Release date: July 10

A scene from Evil Dead Burn

Hollywood horror has become very popular in India, especially after Obsession, and Evil Dead Burns should bring audiences in.

 

Late July Releases: Social Drama, Romance, and Family Fun

The India Story
Release date: July 24

A scene from The India Story

The horror of pesticides being used by farmers and harmful food being served on the dining table despite being homemade will get big screen space with The India Story.

Kajal Aggarwal plays a lawyer and Shreyas Talpade plays a father who sees his child suffer.

 

Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Release date: July 24

A scene from Tera Yaar Hoon Main

It's a big month for the Kumars! While Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 arrives on one hand, his son Aman Indra Kumar will make his acting debut in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, opposite Akanksha Sharma.

 

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi
Release date: July 24

A scene from Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Khushalii Kumar stars in the love story Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.

The actor was last seen in a brief appearance in the second season of Sapney vs Everyone and before that in films like Dedh Bigha Zameen, Ghudchadi, Starfish and Dhokha: Round D Corner.

 

Month-End Blockbuster: Spider-Man Returns

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Release date: July 30

A scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The month closes with the big Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

It's a very popular franchise, and everyone is looking forward to Tom Holland and Zendaya's new film together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More From Rediff

India's Got Latent 2: 'Donald Trump' Steals The Show

India's Got Latent 2: 'Donald Trump' Steals The Show
Lock Upp Season 2: Is Akanksha Unsanskari?

Lock Upp Season 2: Is Akanksha Unsanskari?
Uyir Review: Roshan Mathew Lifts A Weak Thriller

Uyir Review: Roshan Mathew Lifts A Weak Thriller

Related Stories

2026's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far

2026's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far

Web Stories

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro
Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants