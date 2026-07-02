COMING UP In July: Love, Horror and Action!

Bollywood is super busy this July. Joginder Tuteja lists the movies coming up in theatres.

Key Points The month starts with Alpha, Nagabandhamand Baby Do Die Do.

Mid-July sees the release of Dhamaal 4, a comedy sequel, alongside Disney's live-action Moana and the horror film Evil Dead Burn.

The month ends with The India Story, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.

First Week Releases: Action, Fantasy, and Thrills

Alpha

Release date: July 3

Yash Raj Films' Alpha takes us into their spy universe once again, but this time, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari take centrestage.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist while Anil Kapoor steps into a pivotal role. Rahul Rawail's son Shiv Rawail makes his feature film debut. He had previously directed Netflix's well-reviewed series, The Railway Men.

Nagabandham

Release date: July 3

The scale of the Telugu film Nagabandham is huge and VFX/AI brings in more grandeur to this three-hour mythological-fantasy movie.

Baby Do Die Do

Release date: July 3

In the midst of the biggies is an independent film produced by siblings Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, Baby Do Die Do.

Huma stars as well, playing a deaf and mute assassin, who kills with her umbrella.

Mid-Month Entertainment: Comedy, Animation, and Horror

Dhamaal 4

Release date: July 10

On the heels of the hit comedy franchise Welcome To The Jungle comes yet another. Dhamaal 4 stars the OG trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey, joined by Ajay Devgn (this is his second Dhamaal film after Total Dhamaal).

Moana

Release date: July 10

A live action adaptation of the hit 2016 Disney film Moana, this film arrives a decade down the line and promises to be a truly big screen experience for its target audience.

Catherine Laga'aia features in the title role with Dwayne Johnson playing Maui.

Evil Dead Burn

Release date: July 10

Hollywood horror has become very popular in India, especially after Obsession, and Evil Dead Burns should bring audiences in.

Late July Releases: Social Drama, Romance, and Family Fun

The India Story

Release date: July 24

The horror of pesticides being used by farmers and harmful food being served on the dining table despite being homemade will get big screen space with The India Story.

Kajal Aggarwal plays a lawyer and Shreyas Talpade plays a father who sees his child suffer.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Release date: July 24

It's a big month for the Kumars! While Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 arrives on one hand, his son Aman Indra Kumar will make his acting debut in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, opposite Akanksha Sharma.

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Release date: July 24

Khushalii Kumar stars in the love story Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi.

The actor was last seen in a brief appearance in the second season of Sapney vs Everyone and before that in films like Dedh Bigha Zameen, Ghudchadi, Starfish and Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Month-End Blockbuster: Spider-Man Returns

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release date: July 30

The month closes with the big Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

It's a very popular franchise, and everyone is looking forward to Tom Holland and Zendaya's new film together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff