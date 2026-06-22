Cocktail 2 Eyes Rs 100 Crore Club; Main Vaapas Aaunga Surprises

Cocktail 2 has made a significant impact at the box office with a strong opening weekend while Main Vaapas Aaunga has surprised many with its remarkable post-release resurgence.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.

Key Points Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, secured a robust opening weekend, breaking the recent dry spell for rom-coms.

Main Vaapas Aaunga experienced an unexpected resurgence, with its second weekend collection exceeding its first week's total.

Two months after Bhooth Bangla, a film has managed to take a good opening at the box office.

Cocktail 2's Strong Opening

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 managed to take a double digit opening, and then some more, bringing in Rs 14.10 crore (Rs 141 million).

This is a good score, as the romcom genre has not been finding audiences for the last few years. This Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna film has broken those barriers.

The film had seen a good promotional campaign that managed to create excitement amongst the audience. The release was wide across many screens as well. As a result, the opening weekend is a healthy Rs 50 crore* (Rs 500 million), and the trend suggests that the weekdays will be stable as well.

Shahid and Kriti had last come together for Maddock Films' Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had got lifetime collections of Rs 80.88 crore (Rs 808.8 million). Now that number will be comfortably surpassed by Cocktail 2 and the ultimate target would be to enter the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club.

Main Vaapas Aaunga's Unexpected Resurgence

IMAGE: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga will aim for a lifetime of over Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) now, something that looked impossible after its opening day and weekend.

Released a week earlier, it had a very underwhelming start of under Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) and the weekend trend wasn't great either. The weekdays got better but there was a long way to go.

But given the kind of post-release resurgence that the Imtiaz Ali directed film has seen, the second weekend fared much better, with Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million) coming in.

This is probably due to the positive word-of-mouth and good reviews that the Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is getting, and it is seeing better occupancy with every passing day.

This means that the weekdays will further bring in Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore (Rs 100 million to Rs 120 million) more, so then even in its third week, the film will bring in audiences.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff