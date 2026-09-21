Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Dies At 27

Presley Gerber passed away at a rehabilitation facility, with his cause of death currently undetermined as an autopsy is pending.

IMAGE: Presley Gerber with his mum Cindy Crawford. Photograph: Kind courtesy Presley Gerbe/Instagram

Key Points Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at 27 on September 20, 2026, at a rehabilitation facility.

The cause of death remains undetermined, with an autopsy pending to establish the circumstances.

Gerber had openly discussed his struggles with mental health, depression and substance abuse in recent years.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.

Gerber died on September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People magazine. His cause of death remains undetermined, with an autopsy pending.

A representative for Crawford, Rande Gerber and Gerber's sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, told People magazine, 'The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.'

Early Life and Modelling Career

IMAGE: Presley Gerber with mother Cindy Crawford, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber. Photograph: Kind courtesy Presley Gerbe/Instagram

Presley was born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999 and began his modelling career after signing with IMG Models at 15.

He made his runway debut in a Moschino show in Los Angeles before appearing in shows including Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. He also featured in a Calvin Klein campaign.

Mental Health Struggles and Advocacy

IMAGE: Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber. Photograph: Kind courtesy Presley Gerber/Instagram

Presley, who worked alongside his younger sister Kaia, had spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with mental health, depression and substance abuse.

He faced a DUI charge in December 2019.

In an earlier interview, as cited by People magazine, Presley said, 'Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do.'

He also described mental health as 'a 24/7 job' and said he wanted to help people dealing with depression or other struggles 'and there's no judgment,' as per People magazine.

Presley subsequently shared Mental Health Mondays videos on Instagram, discussing recovery, healthy habits and his own experiences.

In a 2025 social media video, he spoke about reconnecting with physical activity after years away from sports.

Recent Challenges and Family Support

IMAGE: Presley Gerber. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cindy Crawford/Instagram

In December 2025, in a since-deleted Instagram video, Presley discussed medication he said he was taking for panic attacks and spoke about the recent losses in his life.

He said he hoped the video would help people feel less alone and connect with others who could offer support.

In the September 2026 issue of Vogue, as cited by People magazine, Kaia Gerber reflected on her brother's struggles and his openness about his experiences.

'My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything -- and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone',' she said.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff