CID Producer-Director B P Singh Dies at 77

B P Singh, the visionary producer and director behind India's crime series CID and horror show Aahat, passed away at the age of 77.

IMAGE: B P Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film and Television Institute of India Pune/Facebook

Key Points B P Singh, the creator of the crime series CID, has passed away at 77 due to a massive heart attack.

Singh was a pioneering force in Indian television, shaping the crime and horror genres with shows like CID and Aahat.

He created, directed, and produced CID, which became one of India's longest-running TV series, and also played DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

Brijendra Pal Singh, the creator of the crime series CID, passed away on October 27. He was 77.

Known as a pioneering force, who shaped the crime and horror genres on Indian television, Singh's demise has led to a widespread outpouring of grief across the entertainment fraternity.

A Legacy in Indian Television

IMAGE: B P Singh as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in CID.

In 1998, Singh created, directed, and produced CID, which went on to become one of the longest-running television series in Indian history.

He also famously played the recurring on-screen role of DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole.

In October 2004, he directed a record-breaking episode of CID titled The Inheritance, which was shot in a single take of 111 minutes, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records.

He produced and directed Sony TV's horror series Aahat, which captivated audiences for two decades from 1995 to 2015.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, he served as chairman of FTII's governing council from 2018 to 2020.

His vast portfolio as a creative force includes popular shows like SuperCops Vs Super Villains, Hum Ne Li Hai: Shapath, Gutur Gu (India's first silent comedy series), and the thriller OTT series, Abhay.

Tributes from the Industry

Actor-musician-author Karan Oberoi, who starred in B P Singh's Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Haadsa, recalls the tireless producer fondly.

"It's a tragic loss to the industry. I started my career with him in an episodic series where I played a cop. He was a hard taskmaster but also a gentle soul once you got to know him better," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"He's one of those iconic people in our industry who respected writers, fought for their rights and got them their due. He didn't care about who you were or where you came from. If he found merit in you, he'd fight for you even with the (streaming) platforms! A man of immense conviction and integrity.

"If you signed a project with him and he lost money, he would pay from his own pocket to compensate you for your work."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff