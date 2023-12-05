News
CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies At 57

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies At 57

Source: PTI
December 05, 2023 12:14 IST
IMAGE: Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam and Dinesh Phadnis in CID. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Phadnis/Instagram
 

CID fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at midnight at a Mumbai hospital, following health complications, actor-friend Aditya Srivastava said. He was 57 and is survived by his wife.

The actor, best known for his appearance as Fredericks in popular television show CID, was admitted to the Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago.

"Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn't survive," Srivastava told PTI.

Phadnis also featured in Sarfarosh and Mela.

The last rites were held in Borivali, northwest Mumbai, on Tuesday morning.

Source: PTI
Just What Makes CID So Popular?
What makes this TV show such a hit with Indians?
Bigg Boss: 'Everyone gave me respect'
Celebrating 38 Years of 'Gabbar' Magic in Team India
8 Tips To Make Learning FUN for Kids
Warner angst adds spice to Aus' sleepy home summer
Recipe: Crispy Egg Spring Rolls
