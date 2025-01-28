Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson At Kumbh

IMAGE: Chris Martin dazzles his audience at the D Y Paril stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, arrived in Prayagraj on Monday evening to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

In visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron-colored attire, appeared excited as they reached the city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.

Chris and Dakota arrived in India on January 16 for Coldplay's musical tour with concerts in Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

At their final show of the Music of the Spheres tour at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, Chris sang Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam.

IMAGE: Chris Martin in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo /span>

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com