Choose From 20 New Shows/Films On OTT

Catch one of Mammootty's career-best films, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Kaathal: The Core

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Mammootty and Jyothika embody a husband's political pursuits and wife's personal fulfilment in Jeo Baby's exploration of discontentment in a marriage for reasons far more sensitive than it first lets on.

Hi Nanna

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Nani and Mrunal Thakur headline this family rom-com about a six-year old's curiosity to learn more about her mother from her reluctant daddy.

Tejas

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Kangana Ranaut slips into an IAF officer's uniform to combat enemies across the border in and as Tejas.

Ishura

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on the popular manga of the same name, Ishura chronicles an internal fight for supremacy among demigods following the demise of the Demon King.

Society of the Snow

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

In 1972, a plane flying from Uruguay to Chile crashed into the Andes mountains. The real life drama that follows forms the crux of J A Bayona's survival thriller.

Marry My Husband

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Betrayed by her husband and best friend carrying on behind her back, a terminally ill woman wakes up 10 years before the day of her murder to plan revenge and revise her fate.

The Brothers Sun

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An eight-episode black comedy series starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, The Brothers Sun looks at gangster threat looming large over a Taiwanese American family oblivious to their indirect connection all the way back to Taipei.

Baby Ruby

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Bess Wohl's psychological horror takes postpartum stress to another level after a lifestyle influencer delivers her first baby.

Good Grief

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A weekend with a pair of best friends in Paris hopes to heal a man still mourning the death of his husband in Dan Levy's directorial debut.

Talk to Me

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A fun and games session in conjuring spirits gets out of hand resulting in supernatural mayhem in Talk to Me's gripping terror.

Meg 2: The Trench

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Expect serious doses of cheesy action in Meg 2's underwater adventures as scientists and sharks face off for Hollywood style glory.

Delicious in Dungeon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Another anime based on a popular manga, Delicious in Dungeon revolves around a motley group's rescue mission and a monster menu.

Sheroes

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Four friends arrive in Thailand in hopes of letting their hair down only to find themselves caught in a misadventure they didn't sign up for after one of them is kidnapped by a dangerous drug lord.

Bitch X Rich

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A wealthy bully and penniless bright student turn Cheongdam International High School into a battleground in this perverse take on class wars.

Calling Sahasra

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

App developer doubles up as vigilante in his efforts to diminish violence against women in Calling Sahasra's social drama-meets-action packed content.

Parking

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Neighbours warring over a parking spot forms the raging premise of Ramkumar Balakrishnan's thriller.

The Abandoned

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Taiwanese (with subtitles)

A cop grappling with her own demons is assigned the task of solving a serial killer murder mystery against the dark, grisly visuals of The Abandoned.

Foe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Garth Davis adapts Iain Reid's sci-fi novel about the psychological shift in the dynamics between a married couple after the husband is directed to leave on a space mission and the wife is granted the company of a robot.

Conjuring Kannappan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Don't fool around with a dreamcatcher lest you wish to meet the fate of Conjuring Kannappan's central protagonist and the comically nightmarish turn of events awaiting actor Sathish.

Fool Me Once

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Harlan Coben's novel turns into an eight-part series that kicks off when a woman spots her supposedly murdered husband on CCTV camera footage.