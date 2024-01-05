Choose From 20 New Shows/Films On OTT

Catch one of Mammootty's career-best films, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Kaathal: The Core
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Mammootty and Jyothika embody a husband's political pursuits and wife's personal fulfilment in Jeo Baby's exploration of discontentment in a marriage for reasons far more sensitive than it first lets on.
Hi Nanna
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Nani and Mrunal Thakur headline this family rom-com about a six-year old's curiosity to learn more about her mother from her reluctant daddy.
Tejas
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Kangana Ranaut slips into an IAF officer's uniform to combat enemies across the border in and as Tejas.
Ishura
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Based on the popular manga of the same name, Ishura chronicles an internal fight for supremacy among demigods following the demise of the Demon King.
Society of the Snow
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
In 1972, a plane flying from Uruguay to Chile crashed into the Andes mountains. The real life drama that follows forms the crux of J A Bayona's survival thriller.
Marry My Husband
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Betrayed by her husband and best friend carrying on behind her back, a terminally ill woman wakes up 10 years before the day of her murder to plan revenge and revise her fate.
The Brothers Sun
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
An eight-episode black comedy series starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, The Brothers Sun looks at gangster threat looming large over a Taiwanese American family oblivious to their indirect connection all the way back to Taipei.
Baby Ruby
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Bess Wohl's psychological horror takes postpartum stress to another level after a lifestyle influencer delivers her first baby.
Good Grief
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A weekend with a pair of best friends in Paris hopes to heal a man still mourning the death of his husband in Dan Levy's directorial debut.
Talk to Me
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A fun and games session in conjuring spirits gets out of hand resulting in supernatural mayhem in Talk to Me's gripping terror.
Meg 2: The Trench
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Expect serious doses of cheesy action in Meg 2's underwater adventures as scientists and sharks face off for Hollywood style glory.
Delicious in Dungeon
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Another anime based on a popular manga, Delicious in Dungeon revolves around a motley group's rescue mission and a monster menu.
Sheroes
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Four friends arrive in Thailand in hopes of letting their hair down only to find themselves caught in a misadventure they didn't sign up for after one of them is kidnapped by a dangerous drug lord.
Bitch X Rich
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A wealthy bully and penniless bright student turn Cheongdam International High School into a battleground in this perverse take on class wars.
Calling Sahasra
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
App developer doubles up as vigilante in his efforts to diminish violence against women in Calling Sahasra's social drama-meets-action packed content.
Parking
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Neighbours warring over a parking spot forms the raging premise of Ramkumar Balakrishnan's thriller.
The Abandoned
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Taiwanese (with subtitles)
A cop grappling with her own demons is assigned the task of solving a serial killer murder mystery against the dark, grisly visuals of The Abandoned.
Foe
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Garth Davis adapts Iain Reid's sci-fi novel about the psychological shift in the dynamics between a married couple after the husband is directed to leave on a space mission and the wife is granted the company of a robot.
Conjuring Kannappan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Don't fool around with a dreamcatcher lest you wish to meet the fate of Conjuring Kannappan's central protagonist and the comically nightmarish turn of events awaiting actor Sathish.
Fool Me Once
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Harlan Coben's novel turns into an eight-part series that kicks off when a woman spots her supposedly murdered husband on CCTV camera footage.