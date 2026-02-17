HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chiranjeevi Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; 'Recovering Well'

Chiranjeevi Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; 'Recovering Well'

Source: ANI
February 17, 2026 11:58 IST

Chiranjeevi updates that he is 'recovering well and already getting back to my routine'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Chiranjeevi undergoes minor shoulder keyhole surgery.
  • The superstar is already recovering well.
  • He was recently seen in the big hit, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Chiranjeevi shared a health update, shortly after fans were left worried after spotting him in an arm sling.

'Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine,' he explained.

He thanked his doctor for a 'smooth and comfortable' procedure.

 

Chiranjeevi explains his grandchildren's names

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi with his family, including wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, grandchildren Klin Kaara, Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi, and Upasana's parents, Shobana and Anil Kamineni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

The health update comes days after Chiranjeevi announced the names of his son, actor Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni's twin babies.

He shared the first glimpse of the twins, and revealed their names Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

He also explained the meaning of the names.

'Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. 'Shiva' is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. 'Ram' from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action,' he posted.

'Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength,' he added.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the big January hit, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Gar, costarring Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

