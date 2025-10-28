HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chiranjeevi Files Case Against Deepfake Videos

Chiranjeevi Files Case Against Deepfake Videos

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 28, 2025 12:11 IST

IMAGE: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Photograph: Kind courtesy chiranjeevikonidela/Instagram.com
 

Bollywood actors and actresses have lived with it for many years now. Inappropriate morphed videos.

Now it's gotten worse with artificial intelligence being applied to simulate sexual images of well known stars.

Chiranjeevi is not taking it lying down. He has registered a case with the cybercrime cell in Hyderabad against identified and unidentified individuals who have posted obscene videos of him, created by AI.

While Chiranjeevi refused to comment, a source close to the actor revealed that the Telugu superstar was unaware of these deepfake images.

"It was his son Ram Charan who chose to initiate charges against these vulgar practices."

We now hear of other Telugu actors, victims of such illegal practices coming forward with their own complaints.

A foremost young Telugu star says, "Fake porn videos of all us stars is found on the darkweb and even on normal Internet sites.

"If your vulgar videos are not there, you are not a big enough star."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
