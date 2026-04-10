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Home  » Movies » The Rediff Podcast: Chirag Vohra: The Man Who Became Gandhi Thrice

The Rediff Podcast: Chirag Vohra: The Man Who Became Gandhi Thrice

By ARCHANA MASIH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 10, 2026 09:25 IST

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Chirag Vohra has set a benchmark with his performance as Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight.

Key Points

  • Chirag Vohra plays Mahatma Gandhi in Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight.
  • Vohra's filmography includes Mangal Pandey - The Rising, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Heyy Babyy, Billu, Oh My God! Tere Bin Laden, Rashmi Rocket and Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
  • Not only has he transformed his appearance, shedding 15 kgs to portray Gandhi, but has embodied the Mahatma brilliantly in every detail -- in his walk, talk, tone and mannerism.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Saahil Achrekar/Rediff

Actor Chirag Vohra has brought the Mahatma to life twice on stage and most recently in Nikkhil Advani's compelling two-part series Freedom At Midnight, setting a benchmark with his performance.

Not only has he transformed his appearance, shedding 15 kgs to portray Gandhi, but has embodied the Mahatma brilliantly in every detail -- in his walk, talk, tone and mannerism.

Vohra has had a three decade-long career across films and Gujarati theatre. His filmography includes films like Mangal Pandey - The Rising, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Heyy Babyy, Billu, Oh My God! Tere Bin Laden, Rashmi Rocket and in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Chirag Vora

IMAGE: Chirag Vora. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

In The Rediff Podcast with Archana Masih, Chirag Vohra speaks about his seminal role in Freedom at Midnight, his experiences on the sets with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and opens up about what draws him to the Mahatma.

 
ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com

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