Ranveer-Bobby's Ad Film Costs 150 Cr!

Agent Ching Attacks boasts of sleek visuals and starry appeal rare to see in a commercial.

Ranveer Singh returns as Captain Ching, joined by Bobby Deol and Southern sensation Sreeleela.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela at the Ching's event. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ranveer Singh knows how to steal the spotlight, whether in films or at live events.

Before he appears as a spy in Dhurandhar, the actor taps into his quirky side in is first collaboration with Southern hit-maker Atlee, known for directing the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan.

His latest work is not a film, but an ad film which is reportedly the most expensive ever made in India at Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion).

While the makers didn't divulge any details, the short film tilted Agent Ching Attacks boasts of sleek visuals and starry appeal rare to see in a commercial.

Singh returns as Captain Ching, joined by Bobby Deol and Southern sensation Sreeleela, who is poised to make her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled romantic musical, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela at the Ching's event. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ranveer hailed Sreeleela as the "real National crush" and said that a friend of his couldn't stop gushing over her after watching her in the Kissik song in the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

"She's extremely beautiful and talented -- everyone knows that," Ranveer said. "But what truly sets her apart is her stellar, unquestionable work ethic."

The actor then made a bold prediction about Sreeleela: "I believe she's going to be one of the biggest stars in the years to come."

WATCH: Sreeleela on Ranveer Singh and Atlee

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The ad film shows Ranveer as Agent Ching, a spy who rescues a group of Indian soldiers from the evil clutches of a psychotic professor, played by Bobby Deol.

Sreeleela gets to show swag and style as Ranveer's romantic interest.

The cinematic style is reminiscent of Jawan, with a bashful blend of style and humour.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol at the Ching's event. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Bobby Deol arrived in style at the event on the tunes of his hit Animal song Jamal Kudu.

While the ad film shows the two actors going toe-to-toe against each other, their banter off screen was heart-warming.

"I have had the great privilege of working with so many of them like Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar. And now, I worked with Bobby sir whose first film I went to see in the theatre," Ranveer says.

WATCH: Ranveer Singh praises 'hot and spicy' Bobby Deol's style

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Atlee at the Ching's event. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Speaking about his collaboration with Atlee, Ranveer said he is the "King of Masala" and that he has been a huge admirer of the director much before he attained wide popularity with Jawan.

"I had messaged him after Mersal (the Vijay-starrer 2017 Tamil film) and was like, 'I love your cinema, you should come to Mumbai, and we should make some movies together'. This was back then. I wanted to collaborate with Atlee sir," Ranveer said.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol at the Ching's event. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ranveer added he is looking forward to Atlee's next film with Allu Arjun, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.

"I happened to visit him (Atlee) on the sets of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard it before, but you can take it from me, he is creating something that you may have never experienced in Indian cinema before," Ranveer said with a smile.

WATCH: The Ranveer Singh and Atlee Kumar dance...