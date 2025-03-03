Chhaava Earns Rs 470 Cr And More!

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is making waves at the box office even in its third week.

The film has already crossed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion), and there's no stopping it yet.

It collected Rs 13.30 crore (Rs 133 million) on Friday, and zoomed past Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) on Saturday and Sunday.

It really says a lot for this film especially since Sunday saw the Champion's Trophy game between India and New Zealand.

Laxman Utekar's directorial has presently collected Rs 470 crore* (Rs 4.7 billion).

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav in Superboys Of Malegaon.

Last week's new releases, Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon tried to make their presence felt.

Both are small films with a budget of less than Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), which means they are safe from a recovery perspective due to satellite, OTT and music.

Theatrically, also, they managed reasonable collections.

IMAGE: Sohum Shah in Crazxy.

While Crazxy, a road thriller, collected Rs 4 crore* (Rs 40 million), Superboys of Malegaon brought in Rs 2 crore* (Rs 20 million).

Note: All collections as per various box office sources