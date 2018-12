Check out who all wished Salman!

December 27, 2018 12:05 IST

The Salmanistas were there in full force...

Salman Khan rang in his 53rd birthday, December 27, with family and close friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.

Salman Khan with his trusted body guard Shera.

Salman cuts a cake for the media.

Mouni Roy with Salman.

Rajasthan politician, actress and author Bina Kak with Salman.

Salma and Salim Khan with Bina Kak.

Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan's elder son, with Bina Kak.

Alvira Agnihotri, Salman's elder sister, with Bina Kak.

Sohail Khan.

Katrina Kaif.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Dino Morea/

Deane Panday and Nandita Mahtani.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.

Sunny Dewan.

Didn't know Jimmy Sheirgill was buddies with Salman...

Vatsal Seth.

Pranutan Bahl, Mohnish Bahl's daughter, whom Salman is launching along with...

...Zaheer Khan.

Ramesh Taurani, who co-produced Race 3.

Rouble Nagi.

