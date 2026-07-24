OTT Releases This Week: Con City, Ek Din...

Discover the latest streaming sensations this week, featuring the nostalgic return of He-Man in Masters of the Universe, the thrilling K-drama Made in Korea with Hyun Bin, and new Bollywood releases like Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe and Sai Pallavi's debut in Ek Din.

Key Points He-Man returns in Masters of the Universe on Amazon Prime Video, reviving the 1980s classic.

Vikrant Massey leads Musafir Cafe on Netflix, a love triangle based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel.

Other notable releases include Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, GTO Great Teacher Onizuka, Con City, 72 Hours, Carmeni Selvam, and Chand Mera Dil.

The most powerful man in Eternia arrives on OTT this week. But wait, there's more, Sukanya Verma lists them for you.

Nostalgic Returns and K-Drama Thrills

Masters of the Universe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Every 1980s kid's childhood hero He-Man returns to fight the evil Skeletor in the live action entertainer inspired by Mattel's iconic toys.

Made in Korea

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

Baeksang awards winner Hyun Bin plays a slick 1970s spy on the radar of a shrewd prosecutor for his shady, corrupt ways in the six part series due for a second season soon.

Bollywood and Beyond

Musafir Cafe

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A man's past and present collide in the love triangle that becomes the focus of the Vikrant Massey series based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Kay Kay Menon leads a laidback principal's aspirations to give a fledgling public school a premium makeover results in misfit teachers taking stock of the situation.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In this Big Bang Theory spinoff, it's left to comic book store owner Stuart Bloom to save the world by looking for a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

GTO Great Teacher Onizuka

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese

The popular manga gets yet another reboot in the live action adaptation series about an unlikely teacher known for his unorthodox methods is back in the classrooms trying to get a screen addicted generation off their devices.

Con City

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A family of scammers keeping it together for the sake of their kid find their lives turned upside down when he's abducted by kidnappers.

72 Hours

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Kevin Hart stars as a 40 year old forced to party with 20-something bachelors to save his career after he's mistakenly added in their chat group.

Carmeni Selvam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Money doesn't guarantee happiness is what two men on different ends of the economical spectrum find out after a driver decides to use his boss's car as a taxi in his absence.

Ek Din

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sai Pallavi makes her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid in a remake of Thailand's One Day about a man trying to express his long harboured romantic feelings for his colleague during a trip to Tokyo.

Chand Mera Dil

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Ananya Pandey and Laksha portray the turbulent, toxic love story of a college going couple in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff