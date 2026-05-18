Check Out Summer Maternity Fashion!

Discover how Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karishma Tanna are mastering summer maternity fashion, offering stylish and comfortable outfit inspiration for expecting mothers.
Key Points
- Surbhi Jyoti demonstrates comfort and style with cotton co-ord sets and electric blue Anarkali tops, perfect for summer occasions.
- Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, expecting at 41, opts for elegant kaftan dresses and stunning white ensembles, highlighting effortless beauty.
- Karishma Tanna showcases versatile summer looks, from khaki cotton dresses to flowy white and black dresses, ideal for holidays.
With the summer getting hotter, dressing up can get daunting. If you're pregnant, it only gets trickier. But these ladies have mastered the art of looking beautiful, no matter the occasion.
So all you expectant mothers out there, Namrata Thakker gives out notes on how to stay stylish this summer.
Surbhi Jyoti's Comfortable Chic
Surbhi Jyoti's cotton co-ord set is what summer fashion is all about -- comfort and style blending together seamlessly.
An electric blue Anarkali top paired with white Farshi salwar is all you need to rock a summer wedding look like mum-to-be Surbhi.
She shows us how to keep it fun and flirty in a printed black dress.
A little white dress that's sexy yet relaxing and snug is a summer wardrobe staple, preggers or not.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Elegant Pregnancy Style
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is expecting her first child at 41, looks stunning in her powder blue kaftan dress.
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Divyanka's favourite piece of clothing in summer is the kaftan.
If pregnancy glow had a face, it would definitely be Divyanka in this chic white dress.
Who says you can’t rock a sari and glow like a goddess while expecting?
Divyanka’s lime green drape is the ultimate summer shade, making effortless beauty look oh-so-easy.
Karishma Tanna's Vacation Maternity Goals
Karishma Tanna dishes out maternity fashion goals while chilling in the Maldives.
How cool is her khakhi cotton dress? Simple, easy-breezy and vogue! And absolutely steal-worthy.
Ms Tanna enjoying her mango sticky rice while keeping it chic in a white and black flowy dress.
Forty-two, pregnant and looking like a diva! That's Karishma Tanna making the most of her summer vacay in cute monokini.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff