Check Out Summer Maternity Fashion!

Discover how Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karishma Tanna are mastering summer maternity fashion, offering stylish and comfortable outfit inspiration for expecting mothers.

Key Points Surbhi Jyoti demonstrates comfort and style with cotton co-ord sets and electric blue Anarkali tops, perfect for summer occasions.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, expecting at 41, opts for elegant kaftan dresses and stunning white ensembles, highlighting effortless beauty.

Karishma Tanna showcases versatile summer looks, from khaki cotton dresses to flowy white and black dresses, ideal for holidays.

With the summer getting hotter, dressing up can get daunting. If you're pregnant, it only gets trickier. But these ladies have mastered the art of looking beautiful, no matter the occasion.

So all you expectant mothers out there, Namrata Thakker gives out notes on how to stay stylish this summer.

Surbhi Jyoti's Comfortable Chic

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti's cotton co-ord set is what summer fashion is all about -- comfort and style blending together seamlessly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

An electric blue Anarkali top paired with white Farshi salwar is all you need to rock a summer wedding look like mum-to-be Surbhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

She shows us how to keep it fun and flirty in a printed black dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

A little white dress that's sexy yet relaxing and snug is a summer wardrobe staple, preggers or not.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Elegant Pregnancy Style

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is expecting her first child at 41, looks stunning in her powder blue kaftan dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Divyanka's favourite piece of clothing in summer is the kaftan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

If pregnancy glow had a face, it would definitely be Divyanka in this chic white dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Who says you can’t rock a sari and glow like a goddess while expecting?

Divyanka’s lime green drape is the ultimate summer shade, making effortless beauty look oh-so-easy.

Karishma Tanna's Vacation Maternity Goals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna dishes out maternity fashion goals while chilling in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

How cool is her khakhi cotton dress? Simple, easy-breezy and vogue! And absolutely steal-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Ms Tanna enjoying her mango sticky rice while keeping it chic in a white and black flowy dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Forty-two, pregnant and looking like a diva! That's Karishma Tanna making the most of her summer vacay in cute monokini.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff