Check Out Salman's Pants, Folks!

Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan celebrated her birthday over the weekend and invited family and her friends to a party at her restaurant MERCII in suburban Mumbai.

Bhai turns 60 on December 27, but he is forever young as his attire suggests.

Arbaaz Khan escorts his pregnant wife Sshura.

Birthday girl Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma.

Arbaaz's sonArhaan Khan.

Iulia Vantur.

Sohail Khan.

His son Nirvaan Khan.

Alvira Agnihotri with husband Atul Agnihotri and son Ayaan Agnihotri.

Their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.

Genelia D'Souza.

Karishma Tanna.

Sunny Leone.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Rukmini Sahay with Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Tanya and Bobby Deol.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Ronit Roy.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff