Check Out Allu Arjun's Look In Raaka!

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, his film with Director Atlee, also starring Deepika Padukone, has been titled Raaka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Key Points The film, which was earlier referred to as AA22xA6, has now been titled Raaka.

In the striking poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in a bald look, with part of his face covered in thick fur.

Sharing the poster, the team wrote, '#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.'

On the occasion of superstar Allu Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8, the makers have revealed the title of his upcoming project with Director Atlee. The film, which was earlier referred to as AA22xA6, has now been officially titled Raaka.

First Look and Collaboration Details

In the striking poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in a bald look, with part of his face covered in thick fur. A tusk-like detail adds a raw and intense feel to the look.

Sharing the poster, the team wrote, '#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.'

The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with Director Atlee and also stars Deepika Padukone.

Recent Successes of the Stars

Allu Arjun's last release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, did very well at the box office after its release in 2024.

The film was a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise and featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also performed well in theatres.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff