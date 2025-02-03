Chandrika Tandon Wins A Grammy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrika Tandon/Instagram

Chennai-born Indian-American businesswoman and musician Chandrika Tandon, 71, won a Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album Triveni, a blend of ancient chants and world music, at the 2025 Grammys.

Triveni is a collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, bringing together their distinct musical styles.

The album's name symbolises the confluence of three rivers, which metaphorically represents the fusion of the artists' diverse traditions.

This year marks Tandon's second Grammy nomination, with her first in 2010 for her album Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call.

She was nominated this year alongside Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, and Indian-origin British artist Radhika Vekaria.

Tandon is former PepsiCo chairman Indra Nooyi's elder sister.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Beyonce made history at the 2025 Grammys, becoming the first Black female artist to win the coveted Grammy for Best Country Album.

She looked visibly moved as she accepted the award for Cowboy Carter.

'I was not expecting this,' Beyonce told the audience.

'I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God! I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on... I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. And to stay persistent.'

Taylor Swift, who introduced the category, shared a personal moment, recalling when she won the same Grammy nearly 15 years ago.

'It's an honour that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Allison Krauss, and Shania Twain,' she said.

Beyonce also earned the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted.

She was the most nominated artist at the 2025 Grammys, securing 11 nominations in total.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed a tribute to Los Angeles as their performance was dedicated to those affected by the recent wildfires in southern California.

The duo sang California Dreamin' by The Mamas & The Papas.

They went on to win an award for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Die With a Smile.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Chappell Roan took home the Best New Artist award, and made a strong statement about the struggles that many musicians face.

'I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists,' she said according to Variety.

The singer shared that she was signed as a minor but later dropped by her label. Without job experience, she struggled to find work during the pandemic and couldn't afford health insurance.

'It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanised,' Roan said.

'If my label had prioritised it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection,' she added.

Roan concluded her winning speech by asking, 'Labels, we got you, but do you got us?'

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Kendrick Lamar won five awards at the Grammys, taking his total wins to 22.

The song Not Like Us won in three major rap categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Singer-Actor Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet.

'I'm still out of breath from the performance,' Carpenter said at the start of her speech. She went on to thank her family and producers, keeping her acceptance speech 'short and sweet'.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a striking red minidress featuring a corset bodice, an asymmetric skirt, and a one-shoulder strap. A beaded garter chain with a small 'T', possibly a nod to her name or to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, whose team colour is also red, can be seen.

Swift was nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

Anoushka Shankar looks classic in custom Dior.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Billie Eilish, 23, who is nominated for seven awards this year, wore an all-black Prada ensemble.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Shakira, who won an award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran on her birthday, used the occasion to make a statement on behalf of immigrants in the United States.

'This is for all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you,' she said.

Shakira also took the opportunity to salute the hardworking women who contribute to their families' well-being.

'You are the true She-wolves,' she said, referring to the title of one of her iconic songs.

Her remarks came shortly after a controversial moment earlier in the evening when host Trevor Noah made an inappropriate joke. Referring to Shakira, he quipped that she was 'the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a Class A felony,' alluding to Colombia's challenges with criminal activity, according to Variety.

This joke was met with a mixed reception, particularly considering the ongoing protests against US President Donald J Trump's immigration policies, which were happening just a short distance away from the ceremony.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Will Smith made a return to televised awards show with the Grammys, where he paid tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones.

The actor and rapper began his segment by introducing jazz legend Herbie Hancock on the piano. He then brought out Cynthia Erivo, who wowed the audience with a stunning performance of Fly Me to the Moon.

Smith spoke fondly of Quincy Jones, a man he called 'one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times.'

'This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q,' Smith began in his speech as he honoured the 28-time Grammy winner.

'In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn't even know who Will Smith was if it wasn't for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends,' he added.

Jones, who died in November, was an executive producer on the popular TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show that made Will Smith famous.

But while the Grammys paid rich tribute to Jones, they did not mention four-time Grammy winner tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Rising hip-hop star Doechii won her first-ever Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. The victory was emotional for Doechii, as she became only the third woman in history to win in this category.

Doechii, who was in tears during her winning speech, said, 'This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won. Three women have won -- Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii.'

Before stepping off stage, she had a message for young Black girls watching at home: 'I know there is a Black girl out there watching, and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project stereotypes onto you... You are exactly who you need to be to get where you are, and I am a testimony to that.'