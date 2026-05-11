Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Ananya-Lakshya Look Good But...

The Chand Mera Dil trailer feels like the story has already spoiled itself with only an emotional payoff reserved for the actual film, observes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Ananya Panday and Lakshya star as a couple-in-peril in Chand Mera Dil.

The film marks the big screen debut of OTT Director Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aap Jaisa Koi).

Produced by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil arrives in cinemas on May 22.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Picture-Perfect Romance

Remember that knife-wielding confrontation scene from the Saiyaara trailer? That one scene alone probably did more for audience curiosity than entire marketing campaigns usually manage, instantly making people invested in the chaotic love story of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Now, Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya seems to have looked at that formula and gone, 'What if we add more heartbreak, more slow-motion crying, and at least three rain sequences?'

The trailer follows Aarav and Chandni, two engineering students who are crazy, madly, deeply in love in the very 'Pinterest couple goals' kind of way.

Director Vivek Soni, who earlier showed his penchant for dressing up heartbreak in a glossy romantic aesthetic with films like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi steers the whirlwind romance between the young couple.

The trailer keeps teasing some mysterious fallout between them, hoping audiences stay curious about what exactly went wrong.

Lakshya's Aarav apologised profusely to Ananya's Chandni for something, who as the trailer suggests, prefers to choose her dignity over 'pyaar'.

Does Chand Mera Dil Have Anything New To Say?

There is heartache, emotional damage, dramatic staring contests, and enough pain that hints at Sachin-Jigar's melodic breakup tracks. This is hardly surprising considering Dharma Productions practically treats music as a character in their films.

Iravati Harshe and Manish Chaudhari briefly appear as Lakshya's parents and there's a hint of familial bond and tension there.

The trailer smooths over its strong Kabir Singh hangover as set earlier by the teaser by leaning heavily into establishing the chemistry between the leads.

Ananya and Lakshya look good, but the rawness that this kind of romance needs feels missing in parts. The chemistry between them feels too polished and rehearsed to ring true. Hope this remains an early assumption and the film will have a different picture.

The trailer also commits the classic modern-day sin of revealing just too much. It feels like the story has already spoiled itself with only an emotional payoff reserved for the actual film.

Let's hope the story is hiding a strong emotional knockout punch because if there's already so much hammering on heartbreak, the film better give us a (convincing) reason to feel it.

Chand Mera Dil arrives in cinemas on May 22.