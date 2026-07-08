What's On Rakul Singh's Plate?

Whether relaxing at home, filming on set, or vacationing abroad, starry celebs frequently crave their favourite dishes. So what's on their plate right now? Namrata Thakker finds out.
Key Points
- Karishma Tanna enjoys simple home-cooked Indian meals: Dal, sabzi, roti.
- Tara Sutaria indulges in biryani and dal, dispelling myths about actresses' diets.
- Rakul Singh loves pizza!
Karishma Tanna
Gorgeous mama-to-be Karishma Tanna relishes her simple home-cooked food including dal, sabzi, roti and a healthy serving of salad.
Tara Sutaria
In case, you thought actresses don't eat. That's Tara Sutaria enjoying her plate of biryani and dal on set.
Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur can't get enough of her sushi and slushy as she explores Beverly Hills, California.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan twins with her refreshing cooler.
Rakul Singh
Rakul Singh knows just what pizza to order in New York!
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani keeps her diet simple.
Maheep Kapoor
For Maheep Kapoor, Sunday brunches are all about decorating cookies.
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu's love for ice cream is obvious from this decadent photograph.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff