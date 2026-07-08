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What's On Rakul Singh's Plate?

By NAMRATA THAKKER July 08, 2026 09:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Whether relaxing at home, filming on set, or vacationing abroad, starry celebs frequently crave their favourite dishes. So what's on their plate right now? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Key Points

  • Karishma Tanna enjoys simple home-cooked Indian meals: Dal, sabzi, roti.
  • Tara Sutaria indulges in biryani and dal, dispelling myths about actresses' diets.
  • Rakul Singh loves pizza!
 

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Gorgeous mama-to-be Karishma Tanna relishes her simple home-cooked food including dal, sabzi, roti and a healthy serving of salad.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

In case, you thought actresses don't eat. That's Tara Sutaria enjoying her plate of biryani and dal on set.

 

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur can't get enough of her sushi and slushy as she explores Beverly Hills, California.

 

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan twins with her refreshing cooler.

 

Rakul Singh

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh knows just what pizza to order in New York!

 

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani keeps her diet simple.

 

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

For Maheep Kapoor, Sunday brunches are all about decorating cookies.

 

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's love for ice cream is obvious from this decadent photograph.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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