What's On Rakul Singh's Plate?

Whether relaxing at home, filming on set, or vacationing abroad, starry celebs frequently crave their favourite dishes. So what's on their plate right now? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Key Points Karishma Tanna enjoys simple home-cooked Indian meals: Dal, sabzi, roti.

Tara Sutaria indulges in biryani and dal, dispelling myths about actresses' diets.

Rakul Singh loves pizza!

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Gorgeous mama-to-be Karishma Tanna relishes her simple home-cooked food including dal, sabzi, roti and a healthy serving of salad.

Tara Sutaria

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

In case, you thought actresses don't eat. That's Tara Sutaria enjoying her plate of biryani and dal on set.

Avneet Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur can't get enough of her sushi and slushy as she explores Beverly Hills, California.

Gauahar Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan twins with her refreshing cooler.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh knows just what pizza to order in New York!

Sanaya Irani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani keeps her diet simple.

Maheep Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

For Maheep Kapoor, Sunday brunches are all about decorating cookies.

Kunal Kemmu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's love for ice cream is obvious from this decadent photograph.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff