Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Is 100

'Uttam Kumar is someone who, even after 100 years, is so relevant. He's one of the biggest icons, the biggest superstar, the Mahanayak.'

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar in Satyajit Ray's Nayak: The Hero.

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Uttam Kumar in Mann Ki Baat, acknowledging his versatile performances and lasting impact on audiences.

A week-long series of programmes, including film screenings and book launches, is being organised to celebrate Uttam Kumar's life and cinematic contributions.

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar in Antony Firingee.

Rituparna Sengupta hailed legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary on September 3, saying he remains relevant even a century after his birth.

"Uttam Kumar is someone who, even after 100 years, is so relevant. He's one of the biggest icons, the biggest superstar, the Mahanayak. Nobody can replace his aura," Rituparna told ANI.

"We are very thankful to our prime minister and, of course, our chief minister that they have put so much heed and so much respect to our beloved actor," she added.

'100 years of Uttam Kumar is being celebrated so nicely'

IMAGE: Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar in Indrani. Photograph: Kind courtesy National Film Archive of India/X

Sengupta, who is the president of Shilpi Sansad, an organisation founded by Uttam Kumar, said she felt proud and happy that the actor's centenary was being celebrated widely.

"Since I am the president of Shilpi Sansad, which Uttam Kumar once started, I feel very much proud and happy that today, 100 years of Uttam Kumar is being celebrated so nicely, so widely, and so affectionately," she said.

A week-long series of programmes has been organised to celebrate the actor's life and contribution to cinema.

"We have got a full week of programmes with Uttam Kumar's everything, you know, his films, his book launches, his poster launches...Even the post office is doing a programme for him," Sengupta said.

Recalling her admiration for the legendary actor, she said she felt inspired as an artist despite not having had the opportunity to work with him during his lifetime.

"I feel very charged as an artist because I have not been able to be with him in his days, but we always have that inspiration inside us, alive always and forever," she said.

'Film lovers believe Satyajit Ray wrote the script of Nayak: The Hero keeping Uttam Kumarji in mind'

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar in Nayak: The Hero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Uttam Kumar in the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, describing him as a versatile performer, who captivated audiences and earned a lasting place in their hearts.

'On September 3, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people,' Modi said.

Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar is fondly remembered as the Mahanayak of Bengali cinema. His career spanned more than three decades, during which he worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and composer.

Modi also referred to the connection between Uttam Kumar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Film lovers have long believed that Ray wrote his 1966 film Nayak: The Hero with Uttam Kumar in mind.

'Uttam Kumarji was a versatile actor, who won hearts with his acting. Film lovers believe Satyajit Ray wrote the script of the film Nayak: The Hero keeping the great hero Uttam Kumarji in mind. Mr Satyajit Ray had said that he had dignity along with amazing emotional depth. He worked very hard to bring the character to life,' Modi said.

Uttam Kumar's portrayal of the complex matinee idol in Nayak remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film explored the psychological pressures surrounding fame, with the thespian bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to the central character.

From Struggle to Stardom

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar in Satyajit Ray's Chiriyakhana.

Uttam Kumar's rise to stardom followed a difficult beginning. His film journey started with a supporting role in Drishtidan in 1948 while his early releases faced repeated box office failures. He eventually found success with Basu Paribar in 1952.

The 1953 film Sharey Chuattor marked a major turning point and established his celebrated screen partnership with Suchitra Sen. The duo went on to feature together in several popular films, including Agni Pariksha, Harano Sur and Saptapadi.

Uttam Kumar achieved a significant milestone when he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967, recognised for his performances in Antony Firingee and Satyajit Ray's Chiriyakhana.

Uttam Kumar died following a heart attack on July 24, 1980. He was 53.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff