Celebrating Onam The Bollywood Way

Some stars are enjoying Onam the way it's meant to be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar dresses up in traditional wear, and tells us why she loves the festival: 'What a year I am having in Kerala -- we don't just dress up on Onam -- we dance/act pretty much everyday and flow!

'It's hard to stay away from home for long periods, but Guruji's home makes it worth it for me -- Onashamsagal -- truly a new year for me in every sense of it!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal digs into her Onam sadhya and writes, 'Some things have my complete focus.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak's mum Joyce Polycarp cooks up a storm at her home, and the table is set.