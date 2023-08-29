Celebrating Onam The Bollywood Way

Some stars are enjoying Onam the way it's meant to be.
Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar dresses up in traditional wear, and tells us why she loves the festival: 'What a year I am having in Kerala -- we don't just dress up on Onam -- we dance/act pretty much everyday and flow!
'It's hard to stay away from home for long periods, but Guruji's home makes it worth it for me -- Onashamsagal -- truly a new year for me in every sense of it!'
Rasika Dugal digs into her Onam sadhya and writes, 'Some things have my complete focus.'
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak's mum Joyce Polycarp cooks up a storm at her home, and the table is set.