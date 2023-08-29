News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Celebrating Onam The Bollywood Way

Celebrating Onam The Bollywood Way

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 29, 2023 13:40 IST
Some stars are enjoying Onam the way it's meant to be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar dresses up in traditional wear, and tells us why she loves the festival: 'What a year I am having in Kerala -- we don't just dress up on Onam -- we dance/act pretty much everyday and flow!

'It's hard to stay away from home for long periods, but Guruji's home makes it worth it for me -- Onashamsagal -- truly a new year for me in every sense of it!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal digs into her Onam sadhya and writes, 'Some things have my complete focus.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak's mum Joyce Polycarp cooks up a storm at her home, and the table is set.

REDIFF MOVIES
