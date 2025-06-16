Celebrating #Father'sDay: 'To The Man Who Raised Me'

Film folk took to social media to share adorable pictures and messages for her daddies on #HappyFathersDay.

Namrata Thakker picks some sweet memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a lovely holiday picture and wishes her dad Chunky Panday, 'Happy Father's Day Papatilli... first love, best friend, twin, partner in everything. Love you forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar posts a throwback picture of himself with his father Javed Akhtar and writes, 'Imbibing from the best since 1974. Happy Father's Day pa'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani wishes her father Jagdeep Advani Happy Father's Day writing, 'To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, You will always be my first hero... and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Her hubby Sidharth Malhotra also pens down a beautiful message for his dad, Sunil Malhotra: 'So much of who I am today is because of everything you've done and stood for. The values you lived by, the strength you showed, and the quiet wisdom in your actions -- they built the foundation of my life.

'Thank you for being my first hero, my silent guide, and the reason I strive to be better every day. Happy Father's Day, dad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan shares a picture with his filmmaker-father David Dhawan and says, 'Happy Father's Day to all the new dads in town and to my dad who literally taught me everything. Pa I value all our conversations, laughs, arguments and cricket talks. I'm so happy to be able to get the oppurtunity to work with you again.

'I'm still a work in progress but I hope when I'm your age my kid finds me as cool as I find you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun posts a memorable picture on Instagram and calls his father Allu Arvind 'GOD' while wishing him on Father's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Posting a throwback picture with her late father Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol reveals, 'Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me.. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter!

'It's his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father's day comes so close to his birthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a picture with his superstar father Dharmendra and writes, 'Happy Father's Day, Papa. Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son -- always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

His brother Bobby Deol adds, 'The man I am, the love I give and the strength ' hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father's Day! Love you Papa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej/Instagram

Sharing an adorable picture from his wedding, Telugu actor Varun Tej celebrates his father Nagendra Babu and simply says, 'A father's love is silent strength, always there, always felt'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor with daddy Sanjay Kapoor, says, 'At the movies with dad. Happy Father's Day. Love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar posts an emotional message for his late father Yash Johar: 'He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply.

'Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a cute moment with her father Pradeep Dhupia and writes, 'Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms....#HappyFathersDay. We love you pa... i am nothing without you and your love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Little Aditi Rao Hydari with her dad Ehsaan Hydari.

She writes, 'Baba-Appa Happy Father's Day. Ps- hair cut courtesy amma who was evidently fed up of my hairstyle demands.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur wishes her daddy dearest with a sweet message: 'Happy Happy Happy Fathers Day to the legend himself, Dr Rohinton Dastur.

'Apart from inheriting your anger, I'm proud to have inherited your sense of humour and joy for irritating mom. Thank you for being my partner in crime and taking the blame when it comes to mom, even though you don't know how many times l've gotten you in trouble.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu gets nostalgic and shares a beautiful memory from his childhood on his Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

His wife Soha Ali Khan follows suit and writes, 'To the fathers we miss and the ones we hold on to -- we love you'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Remo D'Souza misses his father Gopi Nair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon with her late film-maker father Ravi Tandon. She writes, 'Always and forever. Till we meet again soon.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff