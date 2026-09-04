Carla Jeffery, Known For Zombies, Good Luck Charlie, Dies At 33

Zombies Actor Carla Jeffery has tragically passed away at 33.

IMAGE: Carla Jeffery, known for her role as Bree in Disney's Zombies film franchise and appearances in shows including Good Luck Charlie and Shake It Up, has died at the age of 33. Photograph: Kind courtesy Carla Jeffery/Instagram

Key Points Actress Carla Jeffery, known for her role as Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise and appearances in Good Luck Charlie, has died at the age of 33 on September 1.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but her management team remembered her as a talented performer with a radiant smile and infectious energy.

Jeffery's twin brother Carlon shared their final text exchange, expressing his love and admiration for her resilience and bright spirit.

Actress Carla Jeffery, known for her role as Bree in Disney's Zombies film franchise and appearances in shows including Good Luck Charlie and Shake It Up, has died at the age of 33 on September 1, her long-time management team announced.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed, according to E! News.

Jeffery's management team, led by Carla Alexander, announced her death in a statement, remembering the actress as a talented performer whose smile and energy touched those around her.

'It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffrey, who passed away on September 1, at just 33 years old,' Alexander said, according to E! News.

'For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room,' the statement added.

A Career in Entertainment

IMAGE: Carla Jeffery in Zombies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Carla Jeffery/Instagram

Jeffery began her acting career at the age of 12 and landed one of her first major roles in Phat Girlz, in which she played the younger version of MoNiques character. She later became widely known for playing cheerleader Bree Prattle in Disney's Zombies franchise, alongside Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney and Trevor Tordjman.. It earned her recognition among audiences through the original film trilogy.

'As Bree in Disney's hit Zombies franchise, Carla shared her joy, humour and bright spirit with audiences around the world,' Alexander said, adding that the team's 'hearts are with Carlas family and loved ones during this devastating time.'

The management team requested privacy for Jeffery's family and friends as they grieve her death, saying she would be remembered for 'her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.'

Beyond the Zombies franchise, Jeffery appeared in several television series, including Southland, Suburgatory and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She also appeared in 10 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm as Keysha Black, the daughter of Vivica A Fox's character Loretta Black, according to E! News.

Jeffery worked as a voice actress as well. She voiced Mania in Spider-Man in 2020 and reprised her role as Bree for Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Brother and Co-stars Pay Tribute

IMAGE: Carla Jeffery and her twin Carlon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Carlon Jeffery/Instagram

Carla Jeffery's twin Carlon paid tribute to the late actress by sharing their final text exchange on Instagram Stories.

In the messages, he told Carla that he had been trying to reach her and wanted to know how her day had gone. 'Hey sis, call me back when you get this,' Carlon wrote. 'I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon and back sis.'

In another message, Carlon remembered his sister for her personality and the way she made people around her feel.

He wrote, 'Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Dont let anyone.. dim that light.. even yourself.

Carlon also spoke about the bond they shared as twins and said he would always stand by his sister: 'The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continued to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next.'

IMAGE: Carla Jeffery and Chandler Kinney. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandler Kinney/Instagram

Following news of her death, her Zombies co-star Chandler Kinney paid tribute to Jeffery on social media, sharing photographs from their time together.

'This doesn't feel real,' Chandler posted.

'The sweetest, most sparkly gal. you made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity. I think part of why you brought such effervescence to bree (aside from your immense talent) is because that’s really who you were in your heart; a bubbly, vivacious heart-of-gold cheerleader who loved nothing more than to uplift those around her.

'I feel so grateful to have known your love. I’m going to miss laughing with you, and watching you break out your signature splits on any & every dance floor. you’re a legend in my eyes, and your legacy of bringing joy and comfort to people everywhere will live on forever. I love you so much, CarlaBoo.'

Milo Manheim also shared several Instagram Stories in memory of Jeffery.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff