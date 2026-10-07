'Can't Forget That Moment! The President Of India Hugging Me!'

'When I heard loud claps from the audience, I had goosebumps. I was told it was a standing ovation.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaikom Vijayalakshmi/Instagram

Key Points 'The news was so surreal that I didn't know how to react. I was happy. Overjoyed. I was surprised because I was not expecting a National Award.'

'I have sung not just Malayalam songs, but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Tulu.'

'I am going to sing a song in Garhwali now. When I sing a song in a new language, it is like exploring a new world.'

To Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, music is her passion, her life, her very existence and breath.

Though she is a Carnatic musician, she has been singing for films too. So, being conferred a National Award for Best Female Playback Singing at the 72nd National Awards was the pinnacle of her career.

The award was for the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

"Collecting the award from the President of India and listening to the applause was the highest point of my career so far," she tells Shobha Warrier/ Rediff.

'That was perhaps the night I had the happiest, the most content, and the most satisfying sleep'

IMAGE: Surabhi Lakshmi and Sreerang in the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

I still remember the day, July 18, 2026. I didn't know the National Awards would be announced that day, so the TV was not switched on in the evening. Nobody knew about the announcement till I got a call from cinematographer and documentary filmmaker V K Subhash sir.

The first thing he said was, 'Congratulations!'

Naturally, I asked him, what it was for.

'Didn't you know? You have won the National Award,' he said.

The news was so surreal that I didn't know how to react. I cannot recall what exactly I felt at that moment. Yes, I was happy. Overjoyed. I was also surprised because I was not expecting an award.

I would describe it as good fortune coming my way in Ramayana Masam. It was Mookambika Devi's blessing for me.

I thought of my parents, my gurus, Dasettan with gratitude, and thanked them in my mind.

By the time the news sank in, so many television channels had reached my place. The first celebrations were with them.

My student's mother, Girija aunty, came with laddoos and toffees, and we shared them with the media. I had a lot of sweets that day as I had to taste a bit of what people gave me!

There was a never-ending steam of visitors to congratulate me and the celebration continued till midnight.

Though I went to bed at 12, I could not sleep immediately because of all the excitement, with so many images flashing through my mind. That was perhaps the night I had the happiest, the most content, and the most satisfying sleep.

Next morning, I had more live interviews on Malayalam TV channels. I enjoyed every moment of talking about myself, my music and the award. It's not every day that you get to celebrate such an achievement!

'When I heard loud claps from the audience, I had goosebumps. I was told it was a standing ovation'

IMAGE: Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi receives the Best Female Playback Singer award from President Draupadi Murmu for her rendition of Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/X

Girija aunty decided what I would wear, and how I would dress up. She chose my dress and accessories.

She and my parents came with me to the award function.

When my name was announced, I was taken to collect the award from the President of India.

When the President said, 'Congratulations', I replied, 'Namasteji'.

She hugged me.

I cannot forget that moment! The President of India hugging me!

She asked me how I was, and I replied, 'Fine, ma'am'.

After that, she gave me the award which I accepted with gratitude and happiness.

When I heard loud claps from the audience, I had goosebumps. I was told it was a standing ovation. I was in seventh heaven!

The brief interaction got over but I wanted it to go on for some more time. I haven't had enough to fill my heart.

Collecting the award from the President of India and listening to the applause was the highest point of my career so far. It was an unforgettable experience which I want to savour again and again.

It was like standing on top of Mount Everest. I wanted to stay there for more time, perhaps forever!

'Do you know what Mammookka said to me?'

Video: Kind courtesy Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Mammookka (Mammootty) was there to collect the National Award, and talking to him after a gap was an unforgettable experience.

I was so happy I could take a picture with him.

Do you know what Mammookka said to me? 'Your dress is excellent!'

Yes, he made my day! Of course, it was all thanks to Girija aunty, who chose the dress for me.

Abhay Jodhpurkar, who won the Best Male Playback Singer award, also spoke to me. So many award winners spoke to me and congratulated me.

'I started learning Carnatic music from the age of six'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaikom Vijayalakshmi/Instagram

I started learning Carnatic music from the age of six, and it is my soul.

Classical music gives you a strong foundation and helps you improvise your playback singing. It helps you in your diction.

Language is not a barrier for me in playback singing because I sing classical music. I have sung not just Malayalam songs, but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Tulu.

I am going to sing a song in Garhwali now. When I sing a song in a new language, it is like exploring a new world.

If playback singing is like a river, classical music is like an ocean. The ocean is so vast and deep that you never stop learning.

People ask why I sing playback for films. Playback singing takes me to people easily and with that reach, I can also make people familiar with the world of Carnatic music. That's what I want to do, take Carnatic music to people.

I haven't sung for Ilayaraja sir, A R Rahman sir or Sarath sir. I dream of the day I can sing for these great music composers. There are other dreams also, like getting a Padma Shri! (laughs)

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff