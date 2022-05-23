News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Urvashi Looks STUNNING

Cannes: Urvashi Looks STUNNING

By Rediff Movies
May 23, 2022 18:45 IST
After turning heads in a white off-shoulder ruffled gown at the screening of the French film Coupez, Urvashi Rautela chose a black dress for the screening of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi's Forever Young. Valerie, by the way, is Carla Bruni's sister.

Please click on the images for a look at Urvashi.

 

IMAGE: Urvashi looks radiant in Ali Younes' designs.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her drop earrings, neck piece and finger rings were from Nour by Jahan.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Those heels are by Enrico Cuini.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Urvashi works the red carpet with her signature charm.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reters

 

IMAGE: The day before, Urvashi was clicked in a pink pantsuit from Ali Younes' couture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Great moments are born from great Cannes'. she says.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like her look?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

 

 
