Cannes: Urvashi Looks STUNNING

After turning heads in a white off-shoulder ruffled gown at the screening of the French film Coupez, Urvashi Rautela chose a black dress for the screening of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi's Forever Young. Valerie, by the way, is Carla Bruni's sister.

Please click on the images for a look at Urvashi.

IMAGE: Urvashi looks radiant in Ali Younes' designs.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her drop earrings, neck piece and finger rings were from Nour by Jahan.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Those heels are by Enrico Cuini.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Urvashi works the red carpet with her signature charm.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reters

IMAGE: The day before, Urvashi was clicked in a pink pantsuit from Ali Younes' couture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Great moments are born from great Cannes'. she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: Like her look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram