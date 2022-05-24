News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Say Hello to Nargis Fakhri!

Cannes: Say Hello to Nargis Fakhri!

By Rediff Movies
May 24, 2022 18:24 IST
Quite a few Bollywood celebrities have been walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival.

Nargis Fakhri brought her bling along as she attended the screening of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi's Forever Young.

Please click on the images for Nargis@Cannes.

 

 

IMAGE: Nargis wore an embellished halter neck gown by Turkish Designer Nedret Taciroglu on the red carpet.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She completed her look with a high bun and a bow clip.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Nargis was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: 'Elegance is good taste with a dash of daring!' Nargis writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Nargis posted pictures,wearing a peach off-shoulder gown with a cape by Gemy Maalouf from his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Lovely to be at the @festivaldecannes this year! India celebrates being named the "Country of Honour" at the 2022 Cannes Film Market,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Which look do you like? Do post in the message board below.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
Who's Chasing Deepika?!

Who's Chasing Deepika?!

Cannes: Deepika Goes GREEN!

Cannes: Deepika Goes GREEN!

