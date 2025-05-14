Look, Who Payal Kapadia Is Hanging Out With!

The Mumbai-born filmmaker is currently working on two films set in her city, which will form a trilogy along with All We Imagine As Light.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

'Our film coming here in Cannes and getting the recognition and all of you writing about it really helped us to get the film out. Even the distribution in India was helped by that,' All We Imagine As Light Director Payal Kapadia told the international media at Cannes on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

'I'm really grateful. The one thing (you want) as a filmmaker is that your film should be watched by the people in your own country and everywhere else. So that was a really big bonus for me.'

IMAGE: Payal arrives at Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening ceremony at Cannes. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Payal, a jury member at this year's Cannes film festival, told the opening press conference at the gala that the reception All We Imagine As Light received at Cannes last year -- it was the first film from India to win the Grand Prix -- played a key role in securing the film's distribution in India.

IMAGE: Leila Slimani, Juliette Binoche, Hong Sang-soo, Jeremy Strong, Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Dieudo Hamadi and Alba Rohrwacher, all members of this year's Cannes jury. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The Cannes jury includes jury President and French movie star Juliette Binoche, American actor and filmmaker Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director-producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and American actor Jeremy Strong.

As a member of the jury, Kapadia said it's a privilege to watch the films that will compete for the top prize, Palme d'Or.

'It's like you see the best of world cinema for the very first time. For me, being a cinephile, I'm just so excited,' she added.

The Mumbai-born filmmaker is currently working on two films set in her city, which will form a trilogy along with All We Imagine As Light.

'I'm working on two films based on my city, which is Mumbai. So to have a trilogy but with different characters. It's a city that's complex and full of contradictions. There's a lot for me to explore still and I need to get that out before I move on to anything else.'

IMAGE: Hong Sang-soo, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Juliette Binoche, Alba Rohrwacher, Dieudo Hamadi, Payal Kapadia, Leila Slimani and Carlos Reygadas on the red carpet at the opening ceremony. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Payal opted for an oversized striped grey pants suit with a printed black shirt for her appearance on the red carpet at the opening ceremony.

IMAGE: Leila Slimani, Halle Berry, Juliette Binoche, Alba Rohrwacher and Payal Kapadia. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

Earlier for the jury photocall ahead of the festival's opening ceremony, Kapadia chose a blue blouse and a red asymmetrical skirt ensemble by designer Payal Khandwala, who also dressed her namesake for her appearance on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025.

IMAGE: Hong Sang-soo, Dieudo Hamadi, Alba Rohrwacher, Juliette Binoche, Jeremy Strong, Halle Berry, Leila Slimani and Payal Kapadia. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The Cannes jury will award the top prize, the Palme d'Or, to one of the 21 films in competition. Winners will be announced on May 24.