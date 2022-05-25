Cannes: Helly Shah FALLS IN LOVE

Romance is in the air for this young actress.

And here's what she's fallen in love with.

'Soul full of sunshine. What better than wearing this gorgeousness by @shantanunikhil for my poster launch. Fell in love with this outfit the moment I saw it,' Helly writes.

Helly is in the beautiful French city to promote her film, Kaya Palat.

Please click on the images for a better look at Helly and her amazing outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

