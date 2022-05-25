News
Cannes: Helly Shah FALLS IN LOVE

By Rediff Movies
May 25, 2022 14:24 IST
Romance is in the air for this young actress.

And here's what she's fallen in love with.

'Soul full of sunshine. What better than wearing this gorgeousness by @shantanunikhil for my poster launch. Fell in love with this outfit the moment I saw it,' Helly writes.

Helly is in the beautiful French city to promote her film, Kaya Palat.

Please click on the images for a better look at Helly and her amazing outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

 

 
Cannes: Make Way For Deepika!

Cannes: Make Way For Deepika!

Cannes: Helly's Moonlight Magic!

Cannes: Helly's Moonlight Magic!

